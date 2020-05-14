After the last episode of The Flash, showrunner Eric Wallace reveals interesting facts about Iris West-Allen’s whereabouts and what we’ll see in season 7.

Attention SPOILERS. The end of season 6 of The Flash left fans with a big question: What happened to Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton)? At the end of the episode, Iris, who had been trapped along with Kamilla Hwang (Victoria Park) and David Singh (Patrick Sabongui) in the Mirrorverse, suddenly disappeared in an unexplained flash of light. Now showrunner Eric Wallace is commenting on this character’s fate, and while we don’t know where he is, he’s definitely not back in the real world.

“I can’t tell you where exactly it is!” Wallace said. “She is still somewhere in the Mirrorverse.”

“These last three episodes of this season of The Flash have already been written, and in fact, the episode after this, where you can see exactly where Iris went, was shot at 90%. So it’s very strange to me that we were just a day away from finishing that episode and that it’s suddenly our Season 7 premiere. Fortunately, you find out where Iris went and, oh boy, will there be tears. Oh, tears at the season premiere. ”

Wallace said all the clues needed to find out where Iris went are in the season 6 finale episode “Success Is Assured.”

“Oh God, yes. In fact, while watching this episode, I was concerned that you might discover all that is coming, because I know, having read the scripts is easier, but also all the clues are there if you’ve been paying attention. ” Wallace said. “We have literally told you everything that is going to happen in The Flash. Literally”.

The showrunner commented that there is not much to worry about because he loves happy endings. So it won’t take us long to see Iris and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) together.

“I love happy endings,” Wallace explained. “Don’t worry, I know you’ve been through a lot this season, and I really appreciate your putting up with it, especially after this tough cliffhanger. It’s bad enough being in a pandemic, but when your favorite show ends it’s a bummer when you only know half the things that have happened, I get it. It happened to me as a spectator watching programs during the writers’ strike. But don’t worry, there will be a happy ending. ”

“I’ll just say that love can sometimes conquer all barriers, including dimensional ones,” Wallace continued. And as for the future, I want to say this without spoilers, let’s say the ramifications of these next three episodes really shaped the entire season seven of The Flash. It’s that big. “