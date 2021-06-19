The Flash: Video of the set with Sasha Calle as Supergirl leaks – Tomatazos

Inside the DC Extended Universe it was waited a long time to find out if the public could see a solo movie of The Flash. The film faced several problems at first, which led to it being constantly delayed due to the departure of the first director and the alleged creative conflicts that existed with the executives of Warner Bros. In addition, what would happen to the films had to be considered. Zack Snyder tapes, because what happened in that sense would also affect the future of the DCEU.

After the director managed to launch his Justice League cut from Zack Snyder – 82%, the study confirmed that the film would not be part of the canon even though it would continue to work with some of its characters such as Batman, Wonder Woman and Flash. The film starring Ezra Miller would finally land a director, Andy Muschietti, and thus begin to clear its path. For just over a month, the director began to release small glimpses on his social networks that confirmed that the film had already started production.

The first image that caused a stir thanks to the Argentine filmmaker was the short video where the moving logo of The Flash, formerly called Flashpoint. In this clip, although it was not very revealing, it did give an idea to the public about the colors and the design that would stand out in the film. From then on, he revealed little by little what the suit of three of his main characters would look like so far: Barry Allen, Batman and Supergirl.

Just a day ago the costume design of the heroine who will step on the DCEU for the first time was unveiled, and they already leaked the first videos of the filming set in London where Supergirl is in the skies, but with a different look than classic. Leaving aside the long blonde hair and skirt that has featured prominently in Supergirl – 100% The CW series, the character will now sport a full body suit, blue with red, and her short brown hair.

While it is true that in the images there is no layer in between, it is still not possible to be sure that it is part of the new suit or if it will be digitally included in post-production. It is worth mentioning that in the comics there is a version of the character with the same physical appearance of the character he plays Sasha street; her name is Cir-El, and in a different timeline than the one we know she turns out to be the daughter of Clark and Lois. This character’s costume in the graphic novels is black, but his hair looks exactly the same as in the leaked videos.

This could only mean that there is some inspiration in those comics, or that they only took up their visual design. This gives a small glimpse of what Snyder wanted to do in the Justice League sequels – 41%, only that he intended to give way to the son of the Cryptonian who could later become a new Batman. On the other hand, the images of the heroine are not the only ones that have reached social networks.

After images of Batman's mansion were released, images of his car have now been shown, as well as a cameo that Gal Gadot will have as Wonder Woman through publicity images that take place on Central City public transport.