The Flash: two important cast members will leave the series – Tomatazos

The Flash – 77% is one of The CW’s most successful series and still continues to gather a significant fan base. Season eight was confirmed relatively recently and fans were delighted with the news; unfortunately, things will not be as before. A new report from Deadline reports that two prominent cast members of The Flash they will not return for the new episodes; This is a notable loss for the long-running series that has carved a special place in the hearts of the public. What consequences will the inevitable departure of the duo bring?

The CW kicked off with The Flash in 2014, casting Grant Gustin in the title role and Greg Berlanti as showrunner. Although some had doubts about the production, it did not take long for it to become one of the most successful of the chain alongside Arrow – 92%. These series gave way to numerous crossovers and spin-offs, putting together a complex web of adventures that was well received by the public and that is still going strong today. But some things are about to change forever with The Flash.

According to Deadline, Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes will be leaving the series after season seven, a couple of major losses considering they play Harrison Wells / Eobard Thawne / Reverse Flash and Cisco Ramón / Vibe, respectively. The news outlet maintains that the departure of both actors was something inevitable and that it even had to happen much earlier, however, but the Covid-19 pandemic lengthened their stays in production. Here the words of Eric Wallace, Executive producer:

Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our series for seven seasons and we will miss them very much. They are both incredible talents who created characters that fans and audiences around the world have grown to love. That is why we are happy to keep the door open for future appearances.

The message of Wallace does not rule out the return of Cavanagh Y Valdes later, but for now the series will run out of their talents. The seventh season continues to air and some of its stars are already in negotiations with The CW to return in the eighth. After the end of Arrow and the announcement of the sixth season of Supergirl as the last, it is inevitable to think that the conclusion of The Flash it will come very soon.

The CW has done an excellent job with their DC series. They are products for a youth and adult audience that fulfill the function of providing exciting moments to viewers. Each season represents a new challenge and its creatives are always able to imbue the chapters with intrigue and cool adventures in the superhero style. Perhaps the weakest of the set is Batwoman – 82%, a series whose first season was not so well received by critics and fans, much less the second; remember that the main actress resigned and the chain had to desperately search for another. Although the critics of the most recent episodes seek to be kind to the series, DC fans do not entirely agree with the adventure.

DC fans can’t deny that The CW series have been far better accomplished than the DC Extended Universe. Both stories made their way on their own, but one was better able to mass produce well-received products. Many DC superheroes from The CW will continue on on the small screen and we will surely see them in more crossovers, we hope their adventures are even greater.

The eighth season of The Flash It does not have a release date yet.

