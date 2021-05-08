The Flash: The first photos of Jordan Fisher as Bart Allen were leaked – Tomatazos

All eyes have been on the DC speedster movie starring Ezra Miller, in part because of the troubled and complex journey he’s had, and in part because we’ll see a couple of old Batmans in that movie. People are looking forward to seeing if the film will be a success or a resounding failure.

That said, don’t forget that The Flash – 77% of The CW has been one of the channel’s biggest superhero series and is also being shot right now. For a month it had been announced that in season 7 we will see a well-known character from the comics: Bart Allen. For those who do not know the character, he is the grandson of Barry Allen who travels to the past and has fought crime under three names: Impulse, Kid Flash and Flash. His most iconic suit is that of his first alias, since it is the one that bears the least relation to Barry’s and his goggles. Judging from the photos that have just been leaked, this is the one we are going to see in the series.

Indeed, several photos of the set have just been filtered where we can see how the suit that actor Jordan Fisher will wear in this series will be. By the way, it can be said that in this version he will not be Barry’s grandson, but his son from the future. The first photo that was leaked was courtesy of the page specialized in that Canadagraphs. It’s a pretty blurry photo, but you can see the suit and especially the goggles:

They did it. They made the googles. Oh God. Oh God. Godspeed is behind him too. FUCICJJDDJFHUCJDBSBSBX. Credit to Canadagraphs for the photos. I knew they would show us the suit before CW did.

Before long, youtuber Pagey showed several photos of much better quality that you can see below:

Here are some better quality photos of Bart Allen / Impulse with The Flash and XS by his side… and also some stealthy Godspeeds.

Some Better Quality Photos of Bart Allen / Impulse with The Flash and XS alongside him! … and some sneaky Godspeeds. # TheFlash pic.twitter.com/ui0PpkKBap – ⚡️ Pagey ⚡️ (@Pagmyst) May 7, 2021

Unfortunately, not all the surprises of season 7 are good. Deadline recently revealed that this season we will see for the last time Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes who play Harrison Wells / Eobard Thawne / Reverse Flash and Cisco Ramón / Vibe, respectively. They have been in the series from the beginning, but as often happens in these cases, for many non-leading actors it is not convenient to be in the same program for an indefinite time. Executive producer Eric Wallace He said the following about his departure:

Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our series for seven seasons and we will miss them very much. They are both incredible talents who created characters that fans and audiences around the world have grown to love. That is why we are happy to keep the door open for future appearances.

The synopsis for the seventh season is as follows:

After an exciting moment of suspense last season that showed us the new, triumphant and still-free Mirror Master in Central City, Flash must regroup to defeat her and find a way to contact his long-lost wife, Iris West-Allen. The Flash will eventually defeat her, but doing so will unleash a far more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that not only puts his team in danger of being separated, but also his marriage.

On the other hand, it should be mentioned that this is not the first time we have seen Bart Allen in a live-action series. That had already happened in Smallville where he was played in several episodes by Kyle Gallner. We will have to wait and see how the version of The Flash with this version, previous, those of the comics and the one we saw in Young justice.

