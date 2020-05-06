Share

The last episode of The Flash yielded a very important clue about the season 7 villain of The CW / DC Comics series.

Attention SPOILERS of “Pay the Piper”, the last episode aired from The Flash, where Barry Allen faced Godspeed once again. Although this version of the sprinter could speak, the team soon discovered that he was simply a puppet at the hands of the true villain. However, this revealed exactly what Godspeed wants.

When the episode of The Flash ended, Cisco expressed relief that the Godspeed threat had ended. “I’m super relieved to finally get rid of Godspeed,” he sighed. “And this one speaks, so now we know we have the real August Heart behind bars!” “That’s not the real Godspeed,” Barry admitted. “Once they put him in a meta-damping cell, he told me that:‘ Whoever sent me wants infinite speed. ‘”Cisco frowned. “When you were fighting Godspeed, he said, ‘We deserve your speed,'” he recalled. “Who are we?” Asked Harrison “Nash” Wells. “‘Did we include the one who sent him?” Cisco mused, “I couldn’t say it,” Barry replied, and Nash added, “Because he stopped talking.”

The team has been dealing with these fake Godspeed throughout the season, beginning at the season 6 premiere.

Before this episode, they managed to capture four of these clones and lock them up in Iron Heights. However, any other clone has been unable to speak. They simply opened their mouths and emitted an unintelligible high-pitched screech. These clones were finally killed by the last Godspeed. Between this and their ability to speak, The Flash team believed that they had finally caught the true version, only to prove them wrong once again.

However, this last clone may have shown that the true Godspeed is on the way. After all, someone sent it, he said it himself. What is more, revealed that the person behind his last wishes “infinite speed”, indicating that he is a sprinter. Both the existence of these clones and their ultimate goal echo Godspeed when he appeared in the DC comics. All this points to Godspeed becoming the great villain of season 7.

Season 6 of The Flash was interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). So it will only have 19 episodes, so there is only the next week to finish. The show simply doesn’t have enough time to sort out this subplot of this evil sprinter. However, showrunner Eric Wallace promised that newer villains like Godspeed will appear next year.

