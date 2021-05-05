The Flash series loses two of its protagonists

Flash is already in its seventh season, but at the end of it some stars will leave the set. His roles were part of the show from the beginning.

The Arrowverse remains firm in The CW and now it’s the series of Flash the one that brings news. It was recently known that two of its main actors, who had been there since the first installment, will not continue in the process.

Is about Tom cavanagh Y Carlos Valdes, who for more than 100 episodes played Harrison Wells Y Cisco Ramon (Vibe), respectively. It should be remembered that the first also gave life to Eobard Thawne (Reverse Flash).

Cisco (left) and Reverse Flash (right)

The study, as well as his colleagues, spoke about his farewell.

“Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our show for seven seasons, and we will miss them very much. They are both incredible talents who created beloved characters that fans and audiences around the world have grown to love. That is why we are happy to keep the door open for comeback appearances, “he stated. Eric Wallace, executive producer and showrunner of the product, to Deadline.

However, as Wallace affirmed, the first leg would not be final and on the part of the directors, both could be considered for the future of this title.

On the other hand, Cavanagh himself had already posted something on his Instagram that predicted what happened. “It has been a pleasure to create and play the myriad of Wells that make up ‘Wells st’ on The Flash. Sometimes rough, sunny, whimsical, and perpetually unabashed, they will always be united by a single unbreakable thread of gratitude. My thanks to everyone on all sides of the screen that make up this little superhero show of ours ”, he concluded.

The artist would have left the project in the sixth part, while his colleague will disassociate himself at the end of the current one. This had its last broadcast on April 13 and the eighth episode of it will be released on May 4, 2021.