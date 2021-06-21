The Flash ‘. See the first images of the shoot

The movie will arrive on November 8, 2022

The Flash movie by Andy Muschietti is currently filming in London, and the first images are already beginning to circulate on the networks. Now we have much more detail about the costume of Sasha street in her role as Supergirl.

The new photo from the set shows Calle dressed in the superhero costume and with short hair. Her new style should come as no surprise after she posted a photo of her new cut in May. Based on the details of her costume and new appearance, it would not be a surprise if she plays Lara Lane-Kent, the Supergirl featured in the ‘Injustice: Gods Among Us’ comic series. Although Lara was killed by the Joker before she was born, her father Clark sees her claim the title of Supergirl and become the Justice League ambassador in a dream. Given the fact that the film is supposed to be heavily inspired by the Flashpoint series, we could see this dream come true in the DCEU. Photos and even a video of the young woman in full shooting have been seen.

Calle wasn’t the only star seen on the Flash set. Ezra Miller Y Kiersey clemons They were also seen, reprising their roles as Barry Allen and Iris West. Miller wears a gray suit, while Clemons wears a beige trench coat. The actress’s performance as Iris could be seen in the ‘Justice League’ version of Zack snyder.

‘The Flash’ has had a controversial path to production. Muschietti is the fourth director to tackle the project after the departures of Seth Grahame-Smith, Rick Famuyiwa and the duo of John Francis Daley Y Jonathan Goldstein. Many believed that the film would eventually be scrapped, but now it is becoming a reality thanks to the director of It and the screenwriter of ‘Birds of prey’, Christina Hodson. The film is scheduled for release on November 8, 2022, with Ben affleck, Michael Keaton, Maribel verdu Y Ron Livingston completing the cast.

