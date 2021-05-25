The Flash season 8 will kick off with a 5-episode crossover

We continue with the headlines that the upfront of The CW chain that is taking place today is leaving us. Now comes great news bombshell because fans are going to be able to enjoy a new Arrowverse crossover. In this series season we have practically run out of crosses, as they were canceled due to the pandemic and restrictive filming measures, but this will be solved for the following season.

The chain has confirmed that the next season 8 of the series “The Flash” will start with a five episode event that will feature the appearance of other heroes of the Arrowverse.

At the moment they have not specified many details, what does seem clear is that there will not be five chapters distributed among several series, but that they will be in everything in the series of the Scarlet Sprinter

We’re talking about other superheroes from the CWverse that will be meeting at each [de los] individual episodes, ”says The CW CEO Mark Pedowitz.

It even points to the idea that it is not a crossover itself, although it will breathe that air a bit.

That won’t be entirely a crossover, but it will have a crossover-like feel to the introduction of all these characters.

