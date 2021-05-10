The Flash: new images from the shoot confirm that Wayne mansion will be very important – Tomatazos

Things are getting exciting on the set of The Flash, one of the films that Warner Bros. is preparing to be part of the DC Extended Universe. Through social networks, a handful of images have been leaked in which we can see the famous Wayne mansion as the center of the action. Details about the film’s plot have not been disclosed but we can expect big surprises thanks to the pen of Christina Hodson and the direction of Andy Muschietti. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

For a time there was no certainty about the making of the movie for The Flash. Ezra Miller had worked on a script that was eventually rejected by Warner executives and the project remained in limbo for several months. Finally, it was confirmed that the tape will arrive and at the moment the recordings are being carried out in the United Kingdom. No official synopsis of the adventure has been revealed but thanks to the new leaked material we know that Wayne Manor will be a very important location for Barry Allen’s solo story. Here are the photographs of the set:

Hollywood is in Stamford right now! It is believed to be the new Flash movie being filmed. Do you have photos to share? Tight security means there are no showbiz interviews with the stars, however a figure in a long black cape has been spotted (not by us, yet!)

We invite you to read: Henry Cavill would have stopped following Warner Bros. and DC on social networks

Hollywood is in #Stamford at the moment! It’s thought it’s the new #Batman film #TheFlash being shot @burghleyhouse

Have you any photos to share? Tight security means no showbiz interviews with the stars, however a figure in a long black cape has been spotted (not by us yet!) Pic.twitter.com/0PjrWECjNH – Rutland & Stamford Sound (@RutStamSound) May 6, 2021

What is Warner Bros. preparing for the movie? The Flash? It is worth remembering that the film will be a non-faithful adaptation of Flashpoint, the famous comic in which we see Barry Allen jump into a reality where things are completely different from what we know. Some important people have died and others have had lives very different from the canon; the superhero must cope with complications in the best way, surprising readers with unexpected new details about this alternate line of events.

The Flash is starring Ezra Miller, actor who has been Barry Allen on the big screen for several years but recently surprised everyone with his intervention in Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. The character has an absolutely incredible scene at an advanced point in the film, the one where he is able to turn back time and save the world from the destruction caused by the Mother Boxes. No one who has seen the tape was indifferent to those moments full of drama, emotion and a soundtrack that quickly positioned itself as the most listened to on the Internet, even Junkie XL posted a video on YouTube addressing the development of the song “At the Speed ​​of Force.” Without a doubt, those moments were a great success in the complex framework developed by the director.

Although the DC Extended Universe has had some difficult steps over the years, including some very violent and embarrassing stumbles, the top executives of Warner Bros. continue their mission to produce series and movies for their heroes. But the company has been earning fan repudiation recently, especially with the announcement of the Superman reboot right on Henry Cavill’s birthday. It is clear that many of the company’s decisions have infuriated the public and that could have more serious consequences in the future. Will they be able to redeem themselves?

The Flash It will hit theaters on November 4, 2022.

You may also be interested in: Rumor: Mortal Kombat could have a crossover with the DCEU