The Flash movie would have started filming in London

We have been hearing for days that the pre-production of “The Flash” is underway in the UK with an imminent start of filming. It seems that this start of production would have already taken place. The information arrives the secondary way so it is not very clear if it could be due to an error or if indeed the cameras of the Flash film have started to roll.

It is the Deadline medium that reports on this beginning of the main photography of the film in an article in which it talks about the brothers Andy and Barbara Muschietti, respectively director and producer of the Flash film. Looking at the text of the article, which is dedicated to the news that both have changed their production company Double Dream, it is literally said that “The film is already in production in London”.

It would not be the first time that this kind of information is given in this more secondary way, but it would not be the first time that this form of reporting gives us inaccurate information.

The funny thing is that neither Bárbara nor Andy said anything about it on their Instagram account, where in the past they have shared some brushstrokes of information about their work in pre-production, for example uploading an image such as an Instagram story.

That is, there is no official confirmation of this start of production, but the possibility that filming has already begun according to the deadlines that were managed, which pointed to a start of filming for this month of April, would fit perfectly.

The film has a release date set for the November 4, 2022.

In the movie we will have the return of Ezra Miller as the scarlet sprinter and we will have an “adaptation” of the “Flashpoint” comic, in which Barry travels through time to save his mother by changing the timeline in the process. This film will mean the introduction of the multiverse in the cinema with the return of Michael Keaton as Batman, if the pandemic allows it. Ben Affleck will also return as his version of the Dark Knight.

