The Flash movie will establish the new status quo of the DC universe

Today we had the sad news that the movie “New Gods” was finally paralyzed (not to mention cancellation), as well as the spin-off of “Aquaman” dedicated to La Fosa. At least we have a significant amount of movies and series in the works to continue to shape the DCEU. On those other projects, THR’s article dedicated to the news of the cancellations offers an interesting update.

Basically the article comes to paint us what the approach of DC Films for their future films, and that universe that is being created. Information that is really more or less what we imagined, it never hurts to reaffirm ideas, but there are also new ideas.

They explain the medium that except for “The Batman”, which is set in an alternate Earth, on Earth-2, DC is plotting his movies and series to share the same universe. The key to establish your new status quo will be the movie “The Flash”, which is scheduled to premiere on November 4, 2022 in theaters. The Scarlet Speedster solo movie will tackle the multiverse and it is said that also will clarify the future of the Justice League with the appearance of several versions of Batman (remember that we would see Ben Aflleck’s Batman and Michael Keaton’s, the latter as we still know with doubts), as well as Supergirl, officially announced for the film to be portrayed by Sasha Calle. That is, as has been said for a long time, the Flash movies will mark a new starting point, and above all, it seems that it will mark a new destiny for the Justice League.

Other films scheduled to be released in 2022 and 2023, and also listed from THR, are “Black Adam” (July 29, 2022), “Shazam! Fury Of The Gods ”(June 2, 2023) and the Blue Beetle, Batgirl, Supergirl, Green Lantern Corps and Static Shock films. Interesting there that talk about Supergirl as a solo movie, something so far not announced, but it is a move that does not surprise. Also noteworthy is the absence of the Hourman film, one of the last announced films.

Looking further into the future, Zatanna and a third Wonder Woman are also in development, while that new Superman movie, which is said to introduce the cinema’s first black Superman, is too early in development to know if. it will be connected to the rest of the DC universe directly, or if like “The Batman” it will be “independent”.

Via information | THR