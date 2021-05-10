‘The Flash’ loses two original protagonists of the series

Goodbye to Cisco Ramón (Carlos Valdes) and Eobard Thawne (Tom cavanagh), two of the original protagonists of ‘The Flash‘, who left the series after season 7. Our ranking: The best series of 2021.

The fans of ‘The Flash‘They are on a double farewell: two of the original cast members, Tom cavanagh Y Carlos Valdes, they will not return in the next eighth season of the series. “Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our series for seven seasons, and we will miss them very much,” said the executive producer and showrunner. Eric Wallace, it’s a statement. “They are both incredible talents who created characters that fans and audiences around the world have grown to love. That’s why we are happy to keep the door open for you to reappear at some point“Maybe it’s not a farewell, then, but a see you later.

Cavanagh, who plays Eobard Thawne (as well as the various versions of Harrison Wells), he quietly left the main story in the third episode of the seventh season (titled ‘Mother’), although he is expected to appear again later in the season and sign his final goodbye. Valdés, who gives life to Cisco Ramon, will end his run as a series regular after the final episode of the seventh season. As Wallace claimed, they could reappear as guests, in a future cameo, but their role as protagonists has ended. They were both two of the remaining six members of the original cast of ‘The Flash’, along with Grant gustin, Candice Patton Y Danielle panabaker.

Thus, The CW series based on DC Comics superheroes will open a new stage with Gustin and company, where they will have to reinvent themselves to continue surviving on the television grid. Meanwhile, on the big screen, Ezra Miller prepares for his first solo adventure after Zack Snyder’s Justice League, in a film directed by Andy Muschietti and with a cast that will have Michael Keaton back as batman and Maribel verdu as Barry Allen’s mother.

