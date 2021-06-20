The Flash: leaked set image reveals connection to Wonder Woman

The DC Extended Universe still has many plans for its characters, including Barry Allen, famous for being The Flash. The filming of his film continues to progress in the United Kingdom and from time to time images of the set are leaked on networks that fill the fans with emotion. Through social networks, a very special photograph has been shared that reveals the connection of The Flash movie with Wonder Woman, one of the most beloved superheroines of recent years. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

The Flash and Wonder Woman already fought together in Justice League – 41% (and in Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% if we take into account non-canonical events) so the professional link is maintained. Diana Prince has already had two solo adventures for the big screen with Gal Gadot as the protagonist, however, it is time for Barry Allen to show the public everything he is capable of. After a long time, Warner Bros. grants the sprinter his own movie and fans are filled with hope for the future.

In the photo of the set we do not see Gal gadot in the flesh, but we did see a bus ad with Wonder Woman’s image promoting the Central City Children’s Fund, an organization in which she participates as a sponsor. The above sounds like something Wonder Woman would do, as she is always looking to help those most in need in any way. The material confirms that Diana Prince remains active during the events of The Flash but, what will be the changes that the film will bring us?

Wonder Woman cameo in The Flash movie.

Remember that Warner Bros. already wants to turn the page with the SnyderVerse. He is increasingly interested in introducing new characters that arrive to tell a sequel story, just as Marvel Studios is doing with its Phase 4. Warner has not made the best decisions for the heroes of DC Films but fans are still hoping that somehow managed to redeem himself. If they take the right steps, The Flash it could become the solution to all your problems, progress and a kind of justification for the DCEU’s run-down history. Will the studio be able to give a new order to the extensive saga?

The Flash first appeared in the DCEU during Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, he had a cameo in Suicide Squad – 25% and we saw him appear in full swing with the arrival of Justice League – 41%. The character is an undisputed member of the heroic super team and for a long time several fans have been asking for a tape dedicated only to him. The powers of Barry Allen are a detonator of stories, potential that will be exploited with the arrival of The Flash in a couple of years, film by Andy Muschietti with Ezra Miller as the main star. Although the project has had many ups and downs due to the uncertainties of Warner Bros., very soon we will witness the final result.

The DCEU continues to move slowly despite major setbacks in the past. To do it right, The Flash It could become the movie that fixes all the flaws in the cinematic universe, aspiring to the good structure and excellence of the adventure with the DC Comics characters. Andy Muschietti, Ezra Miller and his entire team have a long road ahead of them, a challenge that perhaps no other director and star of the DCEU has gone through. The promises and possibilities veer in all directions; the cinematic universe could be on the brink of a reboot capable of being completely awesome. Will it turn out to be Warner Bros. ‘best decision yet?

