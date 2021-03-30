The Flash: Jordan Fisher Joins The Cast As Bart Allen – Tomatazos

Everybody talks about the movie Flash with Andy Muschietti, but it also continues, and with enough audience, the series of the Scarlet Corridor that is preparing its seventh season. The so-called Arrowverse show continues to work on surprises and now it has been revealed that actor Jordan Fisher will be Bart Allen, son of the protagonist, in the new episodes that were delayed by the health crisis.

According to information from Comic Book, the actor Jordan fisher has been cast as Bart Allen in season 7 of The Flash – 77%. As the name suggests, it will be the son of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and his wife Iris West (Candice Patton). In the comics he is better known by the alias Impulse, and while his family tree is a bit more complicated, his abilities are the same as the Flash’s.

The few details that are had about the character in the series is that he will cause problems for his parents because of his impatient attitude. He is described as the fastest teenager in the world and will play an important role in helping his family defeat a new threat, perhaps the most important that the colleagues of the Scarlet Corridor have faced in all these episodes.

For his part, Fisher, the actor who will give life to him in the series, is a youth actor who has had a lot of experience in both television and theater. Most recently he had a role in the second installment of the trilogy of To all the boys that I fell in love with, To all the guys: PS I still love you – 60%. And on Broadway he played Hamilton’s son between 2016 and 2017 before the role was taken up by actor Anthony Ramos. This seems to be his first character in the world of superheroes, we also saw him in the Netflix movie, Work it: At the Rhythm of Dreams

The Flash series – 97% will not be the first to own a version of Bart Allen. A runner of that name appeared in the series of Smallville, the prequel with Tom Welling as a teenager Clark Kent. There the character was played by Kyle Gallner. This youth superhero has also appeared in animation as well as in Young justice, since comics have been part of those groups and also, of course, of the Teen titans.

The Flash – 92%, which had to delay its production due to the lockdown of a year ago caused by the virus, so the seventh season was only able to begin airing its new episodes this month. The series is on track to become the longest running in the Arrowverse following the cancellation of Arrow, with its eighth season, and Supergirl ending with its next sixth installment as well.

Fisher’s debut as Bart Allen, aka Impulse, will be held in celebration of The Flash’s 150th episode – 100%. There is still no release date for it, but most likely we will see him this year with his two parents. The show was renewed for one more season in February, so if the fans like it, we will most likely see it again.

