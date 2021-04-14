The Flash is the next project from the visual effects supervisor of the Snyder Cut and Godzilla vs. Kong

A common element in large Hollywood productions are computer-generated visual effects. Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% as we have just seen it would not exist without them; both creatures were designed in this way and thanks to them we can see them devastate cities, fight each other in such a dynamic way and watch Kong simply enjoy his days on his island. The same can be said for Justice League – 41% and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. Steppenwolf, Darkseid, the parademons, Cyborg and other characters exist thanks to the magic of visual effects. Plus we couldn’t see the Flash’s powers unfold without them. What not everyone knows is the name of the person in charge of visual effects. In both films it is about the same person: John “DJ” DesJardin.

He is actually a regular contributor to Zack Snyder. He has been in all his live action films from Watchmen, The Vigilantes – 65% to the Snyder Cut. At the moment his paths are no longer aligned, but everything seems to indicate that that does not mean that he is going to leave the DCEU. In a recent interview with The Art of VFX he revealed that he is already preparing for his next project which is The Flash:

I am currently in London preparing to film The Flash.

It makes perfect sense in the world that he was hired for that movie, since he was in charge of creating all the scenes in which Barry Allen displays his powers in both versions of League of Justice. In this interview he was also asked about his work with said superhero in the Snyder Cut:

Flash was always a very well rounded character who has different combinations of frames per second to show that he is out of time. All that work culminated in his final story arc as a character at the end. It is the moment when he goes back six seconds in time to get to the exact moment when he needs to transfer his cargo to Cybor to separate the Mother Boxes. Zack had a well-traveled idea for this scene, visually speaking. Which we post-visualized extensively with MPC, but we were never allowed to render render tests of what it was going to look like in the end. Bryan Hirota and I discussed the scene with Zack, detailing how we wanted to build the frames per second of Flash to contrast it with the destroyed Universe, The Abyss, and the subsequent Cosmic Rebirth. Scanline took the old edited post-views and worked on our basic ideas to bring the psychedelic factor of the Big Bang to the conclusion they saw in the film. Weta took the reins as the Flash enters the cooling tower as it rebuilds, leading us to the moment Flash contacts Cyborg in hyperdrive to end up inside his virtual world.

It is interesting all the work that can be behind a scene that lasts a few moments.

Speaking of Weta, you have to remember that Anders langlands, the visual effects supervisor of this company, revealed not long ago that Steppenwolf was made from scratch for the Snyder Cut:

He was made from scratch. It doesn’t share anything with the 2017 version. It’s interesting because the new one is actually the old design. This Steppenwolf is the original design before it was changed in 2017. As Kevin points out [Andrew Smith], you see a glimpse of Zack’s design for Steppenwolf at the end of Batman vs Superman, in a Kryptonian form. It was simply a matter of taking an existing design and building it again. So yeah, he has nothing to do with the 2017 version. He’s his own character.

