The Flash: First Photos of Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton on the Film Set

After years of waiting, and with a great unknown about whether The Flash would manage to develop amid speculation and problems within the pre-production, now everything is underway and the glimpses of what Andy Muschietti will show us on screen have begun to emerge. In 2014 Warner Bros. announced that it had many plans on the table for the DC Extended Universe, this included all members of the Justice League – 41%, which was not yet released at that time.

Keep reading: The Flash: leaked set image reveals connection to Wonder Woman

Perhaps it was in mid-2016 when everything began to fall apart in the sense that the film that would first be called Flashpoint began to have delays, went through several writers and the director who would be in charge of the project decided to withdraw due to creative differences. This without forgetting everything that brought the fact that Zack Snyder had to leave his superhero movie half and the study gave the place to Joss Whedon.

After Zack Snyder’s Justice League was released – 82% and Warner announcing that it would not be part of the canon and that its relationship with the director was terminated, the story of the scarlet corridor finally began to take shape. It was in 2019 when it was confirmed that who would take the director’s chair would be Andy Muschietti, responsible for It (That) – 85% and Mom – 65%. Once the filmmaker took the lead, everything seemed to move almost at the speed of the protagonist, especially because of the advances that the Argentine constantly shares.

Continue with: Director of Shazam! responds to Zack Snyder for his erotic image of Batman and Catwoman

On April 19 of this year, filming began, and the director gave the green light by sharing a short video with the moving logo. Since then, he has shown on his Instagram account photographs of the chairs of his characters, as well as part of the costumes of three of his most anticipated stars: Flash, Batman and Supergirl. After having finished their main recordings in the Warner Bros. studios, the production moved to the locations and it was then that the public began to witness some scenarios and they have even begun to develop photographs and videos of the stars.

Yesterday afternoon, the first video appeared in which Sasha street as Supergirl, with a style quite different from that of the common heroine, although taking up parts of other Earths to which the character belongs. Now, photographs have already started circulating where Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton are seen; Although they are not seen in the middle of filming or in their respective costumes, it is exciting for fans to finally see them up close.

Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton on the set of ‘The Flash’. pic.twitter.com/7E3uota1DS – The DC Comics Multiverse (@ElMultiversoDC) June 20, 2021

It may interest you: The Flash: Leaked video of the set with Sasha Calle as Supergirl

Of course, it is always exciting to see the protagonist of the story about to film his scenes, but it is undeniable to think about everything that moves the presence of Michael Keaton, especially because he will repeat the role of Batman after more than thirty years of the premiere of Batman – 72%, by Tim Burton, in addition to being one of the interpreters most loved by the public among those who have used the batman suit .

Other images leaked in recent days have also shown that Wonder Woman will have a cameo, albeit indirectly, since only propaganda photographs of the heroine have been seen in what will be Central City. It is worth mentioning that the new glimpses of the set have been around St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, but there will also be transfers to Edinburgh to turn it into the enigmatic Gotham City.