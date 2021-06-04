The Flash: First Look at Michael Keaton’s New Batman Suit Revealed

One of the reasons DC Comics fans are looking forward to the Flashpoint movie is because it will open the doors of the multiverse and bring back one of the most famous and fan-loved versions of Batman, that of Michael Keaton. Around the time Batman was released – 72% and Batman Returns – 81%, the majority of the public had a very innocent idea of ​​the superhero due to the comic series starring Adam West, but with Tim Burton as director, Batman regained his original darkness and marked an entire generation.

Keaton’s return in The Flash It was a surprise since it was announced, and we already saw some leaked photographs of the Knebworth House, in Hertfordshire, England, which was used in the Burton films to be the exterior of Wayne Manor. Now, after a long wait, a first look at the suit (although not very revealing) has been shared by director Andy Muschietti (Mom – 65%, It (It) – 85%, It: Chapter Two – 80%).

Keaton’s Batman suit is different from his successors, but mostly very different from Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy and Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%. In its center is the logo of the bat with its wings wide open and fitting into a yellow oval; this design has not changed for The Flash, and you can watch it below (via Heroic Hollywood):

The bloodstains suggest that the superhero is still as violent as in the films he starred in three decades ago. Despite much criticism for the murders of the Batman played by Ben Affleck (Daredevil: The Fearless Man – 44%, Armageddon – 39%, Lost – 92%), Keaton’s did not hesitate to kill whoever crossed his path, which included villains like the Joker and the Penguin’s minions.

Yesterday the director of Shazam 2 He also posted on Instagram a short clip showing the silhouette of the superhero in his movie, but in the case of Batman in The Flash, no images of the actor in the suit have been leaked, so we will have to wait. In the film he will also be present Ben affleck as the Batman of the universe where the Flash played by Ezra Miller comes from (We Need to Talk About Kevin – 76%, Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them – 73%, The Advantages of Being Invisible – 85%).

The appearance of Keaton’s Batman is just the beginning of what the multiverse could be, since last year the director said in an interview with Vanity Fair the following:

This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that involves a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations we’ve seen before hold true. It is inclusive in the sense that it is saying that everything you have seen exists, and everything you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse.

The multiverse was already indirectly introduced into the DC Cinematic Universe (better known as DC Extended Universe), when Ezra Miller appeared in a clip of the TV series Crisis on Infinite Earths and came face to face with Grant Gustin, the protagonist of The Flash – 87%, but surely there will be many more surprises in the future.

Muschietti’s film is inspired by the Flashpoint comics, where the superhero goes back in time and drastically alters his timeline. The project was originally announced in 2017 as an adaptation of Flashpoint, and the superhero’s powers to go back in time were already included in the first Justice League cut – 41%, as we could see in Zack’s Justice League. Snyder – 82%, in one of the most celebrated scenes, where Flash saves the world by turning back time with his sprinter powers.

