‘The Flash’: First image of Jordan Fisher as Impulse, the future son of Barry Allen

The seventh season of ‘The Flash’ will end with a very special visit. Barry Allen and Iris West-Allen will meet their teenage son from the future, Bart, who will be the superhero Impulse, and you will have to help them face a great threat.

There is still enough for us to see the last two episodes of the season, numbers 150 and 151, entitled ‘Heart of the Matter’ parts 1 and 2, but The CW has teased the first official Impulse image (via Deadline).

Jordan Fisher (‘To all the boys I fell in love with 2: PS I still love you’) will be in charge of giving life to Bart Allen, aka Impulse, a teenager with superpowers and very little patience that his parents will have to try to get on track. In this photo we can see the actor wearing the character’s white and red suit, an image reminiscent of a cartoon from The Flash # 50, an issue published in 2018.

From grandson to son

The big change from the comics is that originally Bart is the grandson of The Flash, but The CW series will make him his son. This is the official description of the character: “Bart is the fastest teenager on the planet! But due to his penchant for wildly impulsive behavior, his shocked parents Barry and Iris will be overjoyed trying to instill patience in their new son. But he is a a task they will have to carry out so that the family can work together to stop the greatest threat Team Flash has ever faced. “

Bart is not the first child of the marriage that we know: Nora, aka XS, is also a daughter of a possible future whom Jessica Parker Kennedy has given life in 25 chapters of the series. In fact It will also appear in the 150th episode, according to EW.com, so the family will be full for the occasion..