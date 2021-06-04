‘The Flash’: First (bloody) look at Michael Keaton’s Batman suit

The movie of ‘The Flash’ with Ezra Miller as Barry Allen is going to be one of the most special dates that we have pending with DC for the next few months. In addition to finally seeing the solo movie of Detective Comics’ fastest superhero, which we have been waiting for since he debuted in 2017 in ‘Justice League’, also It will be a date with the past thanks to the appearances of actors such as Ben Affleck or Michael Keaton recovering his role as Batman in this “multivérsico” mess that Andy Muschietti prepares.

Precisely thanks to the director we can take a look at the suit that Keaton will wear on his return as Bruce Wayne. It is not that we get to see much of the look in question, but it is one of the most important parts: the logo. And the logo on the suit is identical to the one he wore in the Tim Burton movies. Of course, another detail leaves us somewhat concerned about its condition. The logo and suit are splattered with drops of blood.

Ready for Flashpoint

The details of the plot of ‘The Flash’ remain unknown, beyond that it will involve Barry’s powers to play with different timelines. So we can see two different Batman in the same movie, with Affleck returning for the role he has only been able to play in ‘Batman v Superman’ and ‘Justice League’.

In addition to Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, the cast will feature Maribel Verdú and Ron Livingston as Barry’s parents, Sasha Calle as Supergirl and Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, who we already saw in a scene in ‘La Zack Snyder’s Justice League. ‘ The Flash movie will hit theaters on November 4, 2022.