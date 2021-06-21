‘The Flash’: Filming stills show Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne and the first look at Supergirl

Batman returns. Yes, that Batman: Michael Keaton will once again be the Dark Knight in the movie ‘The Flash’ which is currently filming in London. The first paparazzi footage of the footage is popping up, and with it comes the first look at Keaton as Bruce Wayne, some 20 years after he starred in Tim Burton’s “Batman” and “Batman Returns.”

BREAKING: We have our first look at Michael Keaton returning as Bruce Wayne in #TheFlash! pic.twitter.com/BXP7xRvarC ? Big Screen Leaks (@bigscreenleaks) June 20, 2021

The graying hair indicates that those two decades have also passed through Bruce Wayne himself. Although that does not mean that he continues to act as a superhero: A few weeks ago director Andy Muschietti shared a first look at the bloody Batman suit.

The presence of Keaton as Batman in a saga in which Ben Affleck was the Dark Knight officially (remember that this Flash played by Ezra Miller shared a team with Affleck’s Batman in ‘Justice League’) is only possible thanks to the introduction of the multiverse concept. Muschietti explained it in an interview with Vanity Fair: “This film is a kind of hinge that presents a story that involves a unified universe in which all the film versions that we have seen before are valid. It is inclusive in the sense that it says that everything you have seen exists, and everything you are going to see exists, in the same unified universe. “

In fact, Miller has already appeared as Flash in the series ‘The Flash’, in which Grant Gustin plays Barry Allen. The multiverse plays with the possibility of mixing alternative timelines, something that the comics have been doing for decades and that had already appeared in the television series of DC. Now it comes to the big screen, and twice: it is said that ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will do the same with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with appearances by the previous Spider-Man of the cinema, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

First look at Supergirl

Photos from the shoot have also revealed Sasha Calle dressed as Supergirl. The young Latin actress will play Superman’s cousin in ‘The Flash’, something Muschietti himself announced on his Instagram account, sharing the emotional video in which he informed him that he had been selected.

HD look at Sasha Calle’s Supergirl suit in #TheFlash movie! pic.twitter.com/27ZcjZYCHb ? DC Updates (@UpdatedDC) June 20, 2021

More looks at Supergirl !!! pic.twitter.com/2lPtq1yDID ? AjepArt (@AjepArts) June 20, 2021

This weekend the director of ‘It’ also shared the first image of the logo of the superheroine.