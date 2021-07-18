‘The Flash’: Filmed photos leaked with first look at the Batmobile and the Batcave

The shooting of ‘The Flash’ is going like lightning (sorry). Everything in order, only that perhaps Warner Bros. should be thinking about improving security, because they are not being able to prevent leaks. We’ve seen paparazzi photos showing us Michael Keaton playing a grizzled Bruce Wayne and Batman’s mansion … and now we have a first look at the Batmobile and the Batcave.

pic.twitter.com/ZuhIJbP1Tk ? Aashish | What is anything? (@Cookin_meth) July 17, 2021

The images that have emerged on Twitter show Sasha Calle as Supergirl, although of her and her suit we had already had a first look a long time ago. Another striking image is that of Ezra Miller with a surprised face as Barry Allen, the character he had already played in ‘Justice League’.

But what is really juicy are the photos of the Batmobile and the Batcave. Obviously ‘The Flash’ will recover the design we saw in ‘Batman’, the Tim Burton movie starring Michael Keaton. He reverts to the Dark Knight costume 30 years later in this film that will explore the DC Multiverse.

Anything goes

“This film is a kind of hinge that presents a story that involves a unified universe in which all the film versions that we have seen before are valid. It is inclusive in the sense that it says that everything you have seen exists, and everything that you’re going to see exists, in the same unified universe, “said director Andy Muschietti in an interview last summer.

‘The Flash’ will not only recover Keaton’s Batman, but also Ben Affleck’s. This is what happens when movies introduce the concept of the Multiverse, something Marvel is also doing in its own cinematic universe (see ‘Loki’).

What’s more, Maribel Verdú will play Barry Allen’s mother, while Ron Livingston will replace Billy Crudup as his father.. We will have to wait until June 2022 to see all this in theaters.