The Flash director teases Michael Keaton’s Batman suit

Director Andy Muschietti has shared on his Instagram account a first look at the symbol of actor Michael Keaton’s Batman costume. It’s been weeks since the filming of the movie “The Flash” is underway, but we have seen practically nothing, other than some open shot of the film set.

Without adding any captions, the filmmaker shares this image that fans quickly identify as the suit Keaton wore in director Michael Keaton’s pair of films. Specifically, the symbol appears to be similar to the one he wore in “Batman Returns” as opposed to the first Batman movie. It also appears to still carry the armor chest plate design that we saw in 1992.

The blood we see in the symbol It is what can baffle us the most, which can perhaps be seen as a nod to the Batman / Flash: La chapa arc, which served to better understand the new stage of Renaissance / Rebirth in the DC comics universe.

Remember that in this movie we will have at least two Batman, Keaton’s and Ben Affleck’s. At the moment they have not officially explained how they will fit into the story of this character’s solo film. We know that the film will be inspired by the arc of the Flashpoint comics, so some theory can be elucidated, although for now it is that, speculation on the part of the fans.