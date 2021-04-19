The Flash director announces the start of filming

After years in an eternal pre-production period, where directors came and went due to creative differences with the studio, finally The filming of the Flash solo film officially begins, which will be simply titled as “The Flash”. This was announced by director Andy Muschietti through his Instagram account with a brief look at the moving logo of the film and some musical notes. It was later shared on the Warner Bros. Pictures Twitter account as well, giving us a slightly better look.

The cast of this film is headed by Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / Flash and is joined by Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen. Especially remarkable it’s the returns of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, both as Batman, and Sasha Cale’s debut as Supergirl. At the moment no details have been given of who would be the villain of the film.

Andy Muschietti directs “The Flash” from a script by Christina Hodson (“Birds of Prey”) who has used the arc from the comics “Flashpoint” as inspiration, a story in which Barry travels through time to save his mother, creating an entire alternate reality in its wake. Its premiere is scheduled for November 4, 2022.