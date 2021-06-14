The Flash could have a cameo by Grant Gustin, protagonist of the television series – Tomatazos

Within the DCEU, fans have already had the opportunity to meet Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne, Henry Cavilll’s beloved Clark Kent and Gal Gadot’s charismatic Diana Prince as protagonists of their own films, although in reality Batman vs Superman: The Origin of Justice – 27% worked together. Then one of the most important meetings between superheroes in the world of comics would come to the big screen with Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, without forgetting the controversial first version.

This new film also introduced the two youngest heroes on the team: Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen and Ray Fisher’s Victor Stone. Ideally, each would have had their own solo film, however, due to the strong conflicts between Fisher and Walter Hamada, it is difficult for him to get something new within DC Films. On the other hand, a Flash movie has been on the table for years, but was the victim of constant delays.

After several changes to which the film that was originally called Flashpoint underwent, it has finally begun to develop under the direction of Argentine director Andy Muschietti (It (That) – 85%), following with Ezra Miller as the protagonist. The Flash It is so far the most ambitious project that the Warner Bros. and DC Films team has, especially because of what will be in the protagonist’s story.

In general, what is known about this new film is that it will feature important appearances by great stars from DC movies and the possible connection with other universes, a theme that is very common in series and comics about the popular Scarlet Runner . After the appearance of Michael Keaton as Batman was confirmed, and possibly Affleck’s version will also take place in some way, now there has been talk of a cameo by Grant Gustin, star of the television series The Flash – 77 %.

This information has come from The Illuminerdi, and in reality it is not something far-fetched since Miller’s character himself had a cameo in the special. Crisis On Infinite Earths, where he had a peculiar encounter with the protagonist of the series, so the reunion would make a lot of sense, either by chance or because one of them needs the help of the other; after all, they already know each other.

It is worth mentioning that last month a news item emerged from the informant Daniel Richtman, where he assured that Warner had the intention of uniting the DCEU with the Arrowverse, which would work for them to retake several characters from both parties. Even fans of Smallville they could regain hope of seeing Tom Welling again at some point just as it happened in the same Crisis On Infinite Earths for The CW.

The company has also shown a strong interest in bringing television series together with DC now that they have the streaming service of HBO Max, who have achieved a positive job with their simultaneous premieres, specials and, it would not be bad, some series originals. Finally, other of the stars confirmed for The Flash are Maribel Verdú (Pan’s Labyrinth – 95%) as Barry’s mother, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen. There have also been rumors about the possible involvement of Gal gadot, but due to her state of pregnancy it is difficult for it to happen. Today Andy Muschietti shared two images that reveal a close-up of what will be the new scarlet runner suit.

The Flash is scheduled to premiere on November 4, 2022.