Actor Grant Gustin has spent 6 seasons playing The Flash, the fastest superhero in the entire DC Comics Universe and the seventh could be the last.

It has been the actor himself Grant Gustin who has made a surprising revelation by confirming that his current contract as Barry Allen / The Flash with The CW expires with season 7. In addition the global pandemic caused by the Coronavirus has halted talks for his return from season 8 and 9.

The sixth season of The Flash is ending prematurely with its nineteenth episode, since they could not shoot the last three chapters. But more troubling is that the future of star Grant Gustin as The Flash could be in doubt because talks for a return to seasons 8 and 9 have stalled.

His current contract includes season 7, but “the talks had actually already started for there to be an eighth and ninth season, but then this pandemic happened and everything stopped,” explains the actor.

“We don’t know when we return, and I don’t know when we are going to continue negotiations.”

It seems that the actor is eager to be able to start exploring other options with his film career that the DC Comics series currently stops him.

“I had faith from the beginning that the show was going to be around for a while. There are many things that I feel I missed. The Flash has been so amazing, but now we are in season 6 and I have had projects that have failed due to the filming of the series. There are many opportunities that I have disappeared due to scheduling conflicts. You just can’t have everything. Although perhaps now is the time to rethink everything. ”

Perhaps Warner doesn’t dislike ending the Flash series in the near future, either. Since in a few years they will premiere in Flashpoint cinemas with Ezra Miller. Therefore, having two Barry Allen at the same time could confuse people. So ending the series in its seventh season could be a deal that could satisfy all parties.

