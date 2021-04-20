‘The Flash’ confirms that Michael Keaton will return as Batman almost 30 years later

‘The Flash’ looks very, very good. After many riots behind and in front of the cameras -pandemic included-, the project, which had already been on the exit ramp for too long, finally began its filming in Great Britain officially on Monday, April 19. Both its director, Andy Muschietti, and the Warner Bros. studio itself, gave the long-awaited announcement through social networks. But now a news has arrived that will surely be received with more joy even among the DC fandom since it is historical, and that is that Michael Keaton will put on the Batman cape again almost 30 years later..

Special announcement from filmmaker Andy Muschietti on his Instagram: Here we go !!! THE FLASH Day 1. #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/QjHnAJNHFB ? Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) April 19, 2021

Keaton was the actor Tim Burton chose to play Bruce Wayne in his two superhero films, groundbreaking within the genre: “Batman,” released in 1989, and its 1992 sequel “Batman Returns.” However, she got off the ship during the production of the third installment when Burton was expelled and Joel Schumacher entered to direct it.. The two films that Schumacher premiered, ‘Batman Forever’ and ‘Batman and Robin’, a complete historical hit and always badly remembered, especially the second, will also be forgotten in ‘The Flash’. The film starring Ezra Miller will meet Keaton directly where he left us in 92, although somewhat older.

His presence in the project was a mystery until the last moment. Let us remember that last month he had left it in the air, to everyone’s concern, given the doubts generated by the coronavirus and the dire situation in the country from where the project would start“I’m more aware of the COVID situation in the UK than anything else,” he told Deadline. Now all this has changed and the actor’s own agency, ICM Partners, confirmed this great news.

Where we will see you

We have already said that ‘The Flash’ will investigate the different multiverses that make up the DC Extended Universe. The question now is where and why will we see Keaton’s Batman in all this temporary mess that will be in the film. For this, the plot will be loosely based on a DC crossover event called ‘Flashpoint’, like the legendary comic and original name of the film, which took place in 2011. In it, Barry Allen will try to travel to the past to avoid the death of his mother, but he will accidentally end up confusing universes until he stops at Michael Keaton’s Batman. There, Miller and Keaton, and Batman and The Flash, will star in one of the most anticipated moments by millions of fans and viewers. The film will also feature another incarnation of the bat superhero, Ben Affleck who gave life to the character in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ and ‘Justice League’.

‘The Flash’ is scheduled to premiere in theaters on November 4, 2022.