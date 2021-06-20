‘The Flash’: Andy Muschietti shares the first image of the Supergirl logo

Director Andy Muschietti continues on his Instagram account sharing the logos of the superheroes who will star in his next film in the DC Extended Universe, ‘The Flash’. First it was Michael Keaton’s bloody Batman, then Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen, And now it’s the turn of Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. Like the previous photos, the image focuses on the emblem of the suit in the foreground, which this time appears to have a somewhat unusual palette, with red across the top to the shoulders rather than blue.

As a curiosity, among the people who have commented on the publication are James Gunn, Isaiah Mustafa and Alexis Knapp.

The character’s solo film is based on the iconic ‘Flashpoint’ story in which Barry travels through time to save his mother from certain death by alternating timelines and the multiverse. Along with the three aforementioned actors, Ben Affleck will also appear as his version of Bruce Wayne, Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Rudy Mancuso and Maribel Verdú. The script is signed by Christina Hodson (‘Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn)’) and produced by the director’s sister, Barbara Muschietti.

Filming

From London, where the team is currently shooting the film, we get some images of the film taken by people who come face to face with the set on the street. In this Twitter video you can see Supergirl in action, flying slowly and landing as smoothly as possible on her feet.

A video from the filming set of the movie #TheFlash, shows actress #SashaCalle landing as #Supergirl in a suit without a cape. pic.twitter.com/wvovdcZzPn ? More Movies (@ MsPelulares2) June 19, 2021

Sasha Calle, the actress who has taken over the character of Supergirl and will return to play her at least in her solo movie, He is 26 years old and in his for now short career in Hollywood we find many short films and two series: ‘Socially Awkward’ from YouTube and ‘The Young and the Restless’ from CBS.

‘The Flash’ opens in theaters on June 3, 2022.