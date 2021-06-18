The Flash: Andy Muschietti reveals first look at Sasha Calle’s Supergirl costume – Tomatazos

By now there is no doubt that The Flash It is one of the most anticipated films in the DC Extended Universe, not only because of the attractiveness of the scarlet sprinter as a superhero and as a character, but also because the film has suffered countless delays and changes, so expectations have been increasing. Also, Andy Muschietti, director known for his work on It – 85% will be in charge of this new movie.

In this way, when it was announced that Supergirl would be present in this new film and that it would be played by Sasha street, who is the first Latina performer to bring the young Kryptonian to life, DC fans started talking about this addition and what it could mean for the future of the DCEU. Now, Muschietti has just published, on his Instagram account, the first look at the suit that Calle will wear in the film (via Heroic Hollywood).

While many details about The Flash, It is known that several superheroes and versions of these will be present, because in addition to the sprinter and Supergirl, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s Batman have already been confirmed for this film, which, apparently, will explore the multiverse.

After four days ago, the filmmaker behind this new Flash movie published a photograph showing the central part of the sprinter’s suit, with its characteristic golden ray, in which he tagged the official Instagram account of the tape, now, Muschietti has reposted an image, but this time with what would be the first look at the Supergirl costume.

Starring Ezra Miller, who has played Barry Allen in other DC projects like Justice League – 41% and Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, The Flash has long been touted as one of DC’s most exciting and ambitious projects. The fact that new characters and their costumes are revealed will surely add to the expectations of the film.

Based on the little that has been revealed, the film will explore the multiverse through the iconic Flashpoint storyline, as well as see Flash teaming up with other heroes. Details have been relatively sparse regarding the plot and how exactly other heroes interact with the protagonist, but Sasha street as Supergirl is one of the few certainties out there.

However, it is unclear if the young Kryptonian will be directly related to Henry Cavill’s Kal-El or a completely different version of the character. While the wait for The Flash it’s long, the director Andy Muschietti has managed to lighten the time with its recent release of the first glimpses of the characters’ costumes and shields.

