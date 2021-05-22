‘The Flash’ and the first image of Jordan Fisher as Impulse

While we wait for the movie of ‘The Flash’ that Andy Muschietti is preparing with Ezra Miller to arrive, and once our love for the character is revived with the greatest weight and seriousness that is given to him in ‘Justice League’, no we can think of a better time to talk about Flash.

But no, we do not come with a film news but television. The CW series, which in Spain we can see on TNT and HBO Spain (6 seasons), has already issued 10 chapters of the seventh, which will have 18 episodes.

Heading into the final stretch of the season, The CW has revealed a new character added to the series, Impulse, on its official Instagram account. It is about a member of the Allen family named Bart Allen who, in the comics, even becomes the fourth Flash.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Jordan Fisher as Impulse can’t get there fast enough!

Here we will meet him by Impulse since we do not forget that Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen is still the protagonist that gives the series its title. He is the son of Barry and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) from a future universe and will join Team Flash alongside his sister Nora, XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy). Everything will happen in episode 150 of the series, entitled “Heart of matter. Part 1”. The importance of this addition gains strength for the future of the series, since it was announced that at the end of this season two main characters of the original cast will say goodbye. They are Tom Cavanagh, who plays the versions of Harrison Wells, and Carlos Valdes, who plays Cisco Ramon.

‘The Flash’ premiered its seventh season with a weekly episode on TNT on March 19. It is expected that, once its television broadcast is over, it will arrive on HBO Spain like the rest.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io