The quarantine has brought us many pleasant surprises, meetings and returns that we honestly did not expect. Music has made its chamba in these complicated days, because it has helped us to forget what is happening and It even takes away the stress when we need it outright, many bands do it with their songs, but none gives us as much peace as The Flaming Lips.

After releasing the album last year King’s Mouth, collaborate on a new album with Deap Valley and give us a real showsazo topping the Catrina 2019 festival, Wayne Coyne and company are back with an ideal song to give us an emujoncito to get up in those moments where despair invades us.

This song is called “Flowers of Neptune 6”, which lasts almost four minutes and in it The Flaming Lips gives us an acoustic theme full of psychedelia –The seal of the house– where the voice of the frontman and singer takes us on a slow and safe journey, accompanied by a relaxed guitar, which reminds us of classic songs from his discography, but with the touch they have acquired in recent years.

As if this were not enough, the Oklahoma band also released the video for this song, in which we see the beloved Wayne Coyne wrapped in a United States flag and inside the epic plastic ball he uses in live shows, singing “Flowers of Neptune” while touring a burning field, what do you mean by this?

Until now, this song is only a single that the Flaming Lips released during the pandemic to cheer their fans, as they have not mentioned anything about a new album that is on the way. Either way, It is appreciated to have songs from the band in these tense moments, because their melodies always relax us.

Stop what you are doing and Disconnect for a little while listening to “Flowers of Neptune 6”, the new that The Flaming Lips brings to us in this quarantine:

Watch on YouTube

