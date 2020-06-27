This year we are increasingly surprised, for better or for worse. As for music, concerts and festivals are out of our lives, but while they come back and we can be among so many people again, waiting for our favorite band to play, some are raffling off new tracks to kill quarantine, and The Flaming Lips aren’t far behind.

Recently, Wayne Coyne and company presented us with a song called “Flowers of Neptune 6” and then there were the musical guests on the Stephen Colbert show where they played “Race For The Prize” inside plastic bubbles (which for many, this could be the future of live concerts), but now and to make 2020 more bearable, The band has announced that they will be releasing a new studio album.

The name of this album is American head, and in which they will have some surprises. To get started, the production of this record material that has 13 songs was in charge of Dave Fridmann, the bassist of Mercury Rev and regular contributor to The Flaming Lips. In addition, within this collection of songs, there will also be a couple of collaborations with the country singer, Kacey Musgraves.

According to Pitchfork, Wayne Coyne himself described this album as a truly complete experience: “The music and songs that make up the album are based on feeling. A feeling that, I think, can only be expressed through music and songs. We were, while creating it, trying NOT to hear it as sounds … but to feel it. ”

And of course this announcement couldn’t come alone, since the band also shared a new song called “My Religion Is You”, which follows the theme of his latest single, a rather nostalgic theme where Coyne sings accompanied by electronic and acoustic elements about how important it is to follow your own religion and faithfully follow a special person.

American head, The next Flaming Lips album will arrive on September 11 to all digital and physical platforms (with a special edition vinyl that will be released on October 2). But while that day comes, Check out the relaxing and melancholic song “My Religion Is You” below.

