The flamenco tablaos warn Culture that if it does not take “urgent measures” they will disappear: “This is unbearable”

MADRID, 9 Mar. (EUROPA PRESS) –

The National Association of Flamenco Tablaos of Spain (ANTFES) has transferred to the Ministry of Culture and Sports, in a meeting held this Tuesday, that If “urgent and forceful measures” are not taken, they will “end up disappearing.”

“We have been closed for a year now and this is totally unbearable at all levels. We are family businesses and there is no family that can endure this situation of permanent costs without income“, the president of the association, Juanma del Rey, has alerted in statements to Europa Press.

During the meeting, which was not attended by Minister José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, Culture, he replied that he would study the issue and called on ANTFES to hold a new meeting, but without setting a date yet.

In this sense, del Rey has expressed that they would have liked the minister to attend the meeting. “We consider that it should have been, but you have to try to move forward and with the spirit of trying to move forward and solve this situation we have attended the meeting“, has said.

The association has commented to the Ministry that flamenco tablaos, after a year closed, “are disappearing” and that “between now and 2020, if measures are not taken, they will end up disappearing”.

“If tablaos disappear, more than 90 percent of flamenco artists disappear and flamenco practically disappears. The companies are nourished by the artists and the artists of the tablaos, if the tablaos disappear everything collapses “, has warned the King.

In his opinion, if this situation occurs, it would be “the drama of the disappearance of a unique cultural heritage in the world.” “We cannot lose our cultural identity and lose one of the elements that most identify us as a country,” he declared.

After the meeting, the association has opted for “give a vote of confidence” to the Ministry of Culture and wait for the next meeting to “know what progress can be made so that flamenco does not disappear”.