The flame of the Olympic torch lights up Fukushima

The player of the Japanese soccer team Azusa Iwashimizu, lighting the Olympic flame. (Photo: Pool via Getty Images)

The flame of the Olympic torch shines on Japanese soil since this Thursday. The same country where the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will take place, which have been postponed to this year due to the covid pandemic. The first stop of the relay and the lighting ceremony that accompany this tradition have represented a nod to a region hit by the devastating effects of the 2011 earthquake. Fukushima.

The J-Village National Training Center, a symbol of the recovery of this area after the disaster and a development complex for footballers, hosted the kick-off events. The actress Satomi Ishihara and the Paralympic athlete Aki Taguchi were in charge of lighting a cauldron from which the player of the Japanese soccer team Azusa Iwashimizu collected the flame.

The winner of a silver medal in London 2012 and a member of the Japanese women’s soccer team began the journey of the first relay in Fukushima prefecture. 200 meters full of symbolism to deliver the flame to Asato Oowada, a 16-year-old who is active in the ranks of the J-Village. It was about representing the passage to the new generations, from the hands of the winners of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2011 to the future of Japanese football.

Read more

“With more senior players on the team than me, it has been an absolute honor to be the first to take up the torch. I was in the clouds. Personally, I hope I have been the pride of the Iwate and Tohoku regions, ”celebrated Azusa Iwashimizu, before the first relay in Fukushima.

Scheduled for July this year, the Tokyo Olympics will not have a foreign audience as a precaution against the pandemic. However, that has not tarnished the beginning of a ceremony in which the president of …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.