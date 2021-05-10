The Fla-Flu, a final with a pedigree for the Carioca Championship

05/10/2021

On at 01:47 CEST

The Fla-Flu was the best possible final for Carioca 2021, taking into account that Vasco da Gama and Botafogo, who will go through Serie B this season at Brasileirao, are in the reconstruction phase. It will be the repeat of the 2020 edition, which was the last title of the triumphant stage of Jorge Jesus for the rubronegro bench.

The super Flamengo, who continues to have the best 11 starters on the continent, is the frank favorite. At the moment in which the gala team has placed, it adds its matches by win in the regional championship. In the semifinals, they beat Volta Redonda, 0-3 and, this last weekend, 4-1 with a double of Gabigol and so many of Michael Y Vitinho.

Rogerio Ceni’s team has already won a title in this 2021: the Supercopa do Brasil, in an agonizing penalty shootout against Palmeiras. And in the Copa Libertadores it is launched. He is the intractable leader of group G, after having added the 9 points at stake, with two victories of much merit away from Maracanã for the same result, 2-3, against Vélez Sarsfield and at the altitude of Quito against the LDU .

Fluminense, meanwhile, has found a formula that is giving them very good results at this start of the season, in a mix between well-rounded players and high-quality homegrown players, as the case of Kayky already sold to Manchester City for 10 million euros.

The Rio Tricolor is being extremely competitive in a complicated group in the Libertadores, where he is undefeated after three days and shares the lead with River Plate; both have 5 points, two more than the Colombian duet formed by Junior Barranquilla and Santa Fe.

The two games of the Carioca final have been scheduled for Saturdays the 15th and 22nd, respectively, at the Maracana. And, for the second year in a row, the mythical Rio de Janeiro stadium will remain without an audience, due to the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic that has already claimed 422,000 lives in Brazil.