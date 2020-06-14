The return of the NBA After months of suspension due to the global health crisis, the coronavirus is getting closer. The first game will be played on July 30, and since then the teams will not stop playing until the winner of the 2019/20 edition of the North American basketball competition is proclaimed.

A priori, the top three favorites to clinch the ring are the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks. These three teams have proven to be the strongest during the regular season, and are more likely than the rest to claim the coveted trophy.

However, five franchises can surprise and snatch sleep from one of these three. With very competitive squads, although lower than those of Lakers, Clippers and Bucks, they could prevail and become the new NBA winners. These teams are:

– Boston Celtics

Despite losing Kyrie Irving and Al Horford in last Free Agency, the Celtics have seen against all odds how the team has improved since the departure of its two stars. The leap in quality of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, in addition to having stars such as Kemba Walker and Gordon Hayward, make the team of Brad Stevens a serious danger to the aspirations of the big three.

– Denver Nuggets

Last season the Nuggets were on . of entering the Conference Finals after losing in Game 7 against the Blazers. This year, with an improved version of Nikola Jokic (he has uploaded all his statistics compared to last year), a Jamal Murray ready to lead, and a most spectacular game, they can get into the NBA Finals.

– Houston Rockets

The Rockets have suffered a regular season of various ups and downs. However, it should not be forgotten that they have two NBA MVPs on their roster: James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Both with plenty of experience in the playoffs, they can lead a team that has bet everything on the ‘small ball’.

– Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers, before the pandemic, saw one more season go to waste for them because of injuries. In addition, the game deployed by the team with so many stars at its disposal was not the best of all, far from it. However, the recoveries of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid may be a morale boost for a franchise that last summer aimed at the highest.

– Toronto Raptors

The Raptors are the current NBA champions. They won the ring without starting as playoff favorites. Despite having lost Kawhi Leonard, the improvement of players like Pascal Siakam or Fred VanVleet, who join the Kyle Lowry and Marc Gasol, leaves them with possibilities of repeating the feat. Their regular season has been outstanding, and they hope to extend that streak in the playoffs.