The five remote places where the Extreme E passes

The Extreme E It is one of the competitions of the moment. Thanks to its novel format, it has been very well received by the public. We already talked about what their electric SUVs are like, the same for all teams, but now we have to deal with another very important point of the championship. Goes through five remote remote locations distributed all over the world with a very particular objective in all of them.

The locations where Extreme E takes place have been chosen for being some of the most affected by climate change Worldwide. Each one has specific problems and the competition will try to take some social and environmental support projects in this places. The objective is also to make the public aware of the impact we have and to set an example through the carbon neutrality that the competition aims to achieve, as Cristina Gutierrez, pilot of the competition, tells us:

These are those five places:

Al-Ula (Saudi Arabia) – Desert X Prix

The first round of the championship was the weekend of April 3 and 4 in Al-Ula (Saudi Arabia). It could be seen openly on television and stood out for how disputed the test was.

Although leaving aside the results, this location was chosen due to the impact of climate change on the deserted zones. The intense scarcity of water stands out, which may increase between 10 and 30% in the coming years, making life in this biologically rich ecosystem more complicated.

Pink Lake (Senegal) – Ocean X Prix

For him May 29 and 30 there will be a new Extreme E race in the Pink Lake (Senegal). Also known for the Dakar, this area has been chosen to show the impact of climate change and the presence of man in the oceans.

The increase in its temperature makes its waters more acidic and threatens marine life, but also the rise in sea level endangers some islands and coasts. At the same time, it causes more extreme weather in these areas and high rates of erosion.

Kangerlussaq (Greenland) – Arctic X Prix

The waypoint of the Extreme E will be the August 28 and 29 in Kangerlussuaq (Greenland). This town is located in the Qeqqata fjord and has been chosen to give visibility to the impact that climate change has also in areas near the Arctic. Global warming is causing the accelerated melting of the ice sheet, the rise in sea level and a strong impact on some native species. It is important to reverse the trend because this area helps regulate global temperature and ocean currents.

For (Brazil) – Amazon X Prix

For him October 23 and 24, the Extreme E will visit the town of Pará (Brazil). Located in the heart of the Amazon, this event wants to give visibility to how important the tropical forests for life on the planet. Climate change and deforestation have caused biodiversity to be lost, with the consequences that this has. The Amazon no longer has as much capacity to absorb carbon dioxide, not to mention that this area is now more susceptible to droughts and forest fires

Patagonia (Argentina) – Glacier X Prix

The championship will end on December 11 and 12 on its way through Patagonia (Argentina). Tierra del Fuego has been chosen for the last Extreme E test because climate change has greatly reduced glaciers and the permafrost in this area. The gradual increase in temperatures has caused the glaciers to disappear, as well as the polar caps that are present between this tip of South America and Antarctica.