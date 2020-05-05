Chivas would be taking advantage of the Clausura 2020 break due to COVID-19 to start planning the next tournament, the Apertura. Despite the fact that the rojiblancos invested almost $ 50 million in reinforcements in the January market, Ricardo’s restructuring would be far from over.

These are the five reinforcements that Guadalajara would hope to incorporate into the squad for the next tournament.

1. Fernando Navarro

Chivas would be closely monitoring Fernando Navarro, right-back who has shown a great level with León in recent tournaments and has led him to the national team. José Madueña has not convinced by that band and Peláez would search with all this hiring.

2. Mauro Lainez

Diego’s older brother, Mauro, has settled in Tijuana after leaving the extinct Lobos BUAP. On the left, he has generated a lot of danger and with the disappointments of Uriel Antuna, Lainez would compete for the position.

3. Aldo Rocha

Rocha would have generated interest in the Chivas board, as he has been the anchor of a Morelia team that has played great football in recent semesters. Although it would not be a priority, the Flock is attentive to the midfielder.

4. Arturo González

The Rayados midfielder suffered a severe knee injury, which he is barely healing from and would no longer take place in the gang, so he would be looking for a new team. At just 25 years old, he is an interesting option.

5. Daniel Álvarez

With great figures ahead, such as Mauro Quiroga or Maxi Salas, the Mexican striker has struggled for minutes. In Chivas, they would seek support for José Juan Macías and Álvarez would be one of the options of the board, since Alexis Vega has been used by the left side.