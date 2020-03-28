Despite the fact that the current NBA season can be declared void if the situation in the United States caused by the world health crisis of the coronavirus does not improve, the time continues to pass, and for the players it is a year that they may have lost in their respective careers. This situation affects names that are close to withdrawal, as is the case of Vince Carter, or some that could begin to test that option in the coming courses, such as the case of none other than LeBron James.

‘El Rey’ will be 36 years old in December, and although he still has a lot of basketball in his hands, he is already beginning to theorize about who is the player who will be able to inherit the legacy left behind by the current nº 23 from the Los Angeles Lakers. There are currently five players under the age of 23 who are called to dominate the NBA in the future, and they are:

Zion Williamson – New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans rookie is perhaps the player who most resembles LeBron in terms of athletic abilities. In fact, during his college years, he was repeatedly called “the new LeBron James”. Zion, in addition, has been one of the players who, without having stepped on the NBA, has created more expectation for the fans for everything he is capable of doing on a court. If you stay in good health, you can become one of the greatest in history.

Luka Doncic – Dallas Mavericks

Doncic’s impact in the NBA has been immediate. In his second year in the league, he is already considered one of the best in the world. There have been stages this season in which there was even talk of the possibility of being an MVP. The Slovenian has plenty of talent to dominate the competition in whatever team, whether he stays at the Dallas Mavericks or tries his luck at some other franchise.

Luka Doncic recorded his @dallasmavs franchise-record 22nd career triple-double in an OT duel with Zion Williamson & the Pelicans on March 4, 2020!

Rewatch all the action during the free preview of NBA League Pass.

—-: https://t.co/OwfRij4fI3 pic.twitter.com/YAQ2miB6J5

– NBA (@NBA) March 28, 2020

Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics

Tatum has managed in his third season in the NBA to start achieving the recognition that he had not achieved in his first two courses. Many times he has been criticized for being an irregular player. The spectacular version he offered in the playoffs of his rookie year was not like the one he gave in his second regular season with the Celtics. However, this year he has taken the reins of the team, he has been an All Star for the first time, and still he has not offered everything he can offer.

Bring Young – Atlanta Hawks

Few players have entered the NBA so irregularly and have immediately become stars of the league. The Hawks’ choice in Trae Young’s 2018 Draft drew widespread criticism of the franchise, as they didn’t catch Luka Doncic. However, the offensive talent of the base was noted and is already one of the best ‘1’ in the entire competition.

Ja Morant – Memphis Grizzlies

On the way to achieving the Rookie of the Year award, Morant has offered in his first year in the NBA an image of a point guard with tremendous talent and an ability to assist that very few players have had throughout the history of the league. At just 20 years old, the Grizzlies player is fifth on the list that the LeBron James witness could pick up.

