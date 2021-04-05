The five most curious nicknames received by Porsche racing

Throughout the 20th century, many cars have received the most curious nicknames. From the “crazy” – the SEAT 124 – or the “Lola Flores” – the Mercedes 170 D, due to the clatter of their diesel engine – to the high-ranking nicknames of certain racing cars. The history of the historical nicknames of some cars would give for an article in itself, but in this case, we are going to focus on the nicknames some racing Porsche got. A story that comes from the official YouTube channel of Porsche itself, and that is most curious.

The first of the nicknames is that of “triangular scraper”, a nickname that the 1963 Porsche 356 B 2000 GS Carrera GT received because of its peculiar aerodynamic shape. Another better known nickname is that of the Porsche 935, called “Moby Dick”. The reason was their gigantic “whale tail” rear wing, which made them instantly recognizable race cars. In the case of the Porsche 904/8, we are talking about cars designed for promotion competitions, nicknamed as “kangaroo”. And in a somewhat pejorative way: they were extremely nervous and difficult to drive cars.

The penultimate nickname that Porsche wants to tell us about is “Grandma”, a somewhat strange nickname if we refer to a car as agile and fast as the 718 W-RS Spyder. The reason for the nickname was its longevity in competition, competing with hardly any changes between 1961 and 1964, despite regulatory changes and unstoppable technical evolution. Finally, we could not forget about the “Pink Pig”, the iconic Porsche 917/20 decorated with the meat cutting of a pig. Why? The redesign of its chassis and body made it grow, and the engineers decided to decorate it this way as an inside joke.

Photos of the Porsche 917