Although the celebration of the event is still unknown, we will review the most disastrous victories in the history of the Money in the Bank contract.

Once the Wrestlemania season is over, one of the illusions of the WWE universe is to discover who will be the next owners of the Money in the Bank briefcase. Unfortunately for its history, this achievement has had lousy bearers, regardless of whether or not they exchanged their opportunity.

5. Sheamus: Money in the Bank 2015

The first place is occupied by a fighter who surely had one of the least interesting periods as a carrier of the briefcase. For 2015, the ladder fight did not have the most attractive cast, but the truth is that its winner ended up being worse in the long term. Like Mr. Money in the Bank, Sheamus never represented a real threat to the world title, among the reasons is the fact that his visibility after winning the briefcase was zero. His tedious rivalry with Randy Orton, his pathetic attempt at redemption in Night of Champions or his null participation in the stellar plane were made that little by little were sinking his credibility, so when he finally exchanged his opportunity in Survivor Series nobody cared . After his exchange, his reign as maximum champion was flat and did not last just over a month. Perhaps Sheamus was affected by a time when the best plans were intended for fighters like Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns, however that is no excuse for one of the most inconsequential stages of the briefcase.

4. Carmella: MITB 2017

When WWE announced that it would conduct the first women’s fight for the Money in the Bank contract, expectations for this match were very high. When the day came the SmackDown women showed a good level in the ring, despite the fact that it was a pilot experience all came out very inspired for the historical event, the only problem was that the end did not do justice to the historical event that WWE He intended to sell to his audience. In an outlier, James Ellsworth climbed the ladder and picked up the briefcase to deliver to Carmella, although WWE tried to repair his mistake with a new fight on SmackDown, the damage was already done. The image of the first winner of the briefcase in history was tarnished and her subsequent exchange against Charlotte after Wrestlemania 34 felt like something forced that the company wanted to get rid of before the expiration of the exchange period. In this case, the problem was not Carmella as the winner, the problem was that the company did not give credibility to its victory from the beginning, spoiling a fight that should have been more significant than it was.

3. Damien Sandow: MITB 2013

In the third position we have the perfect example of how to make a mistake by betting on the wrong fighter in a couple. In 2013 several of the most striking talents of the moment faced each other in the ladder fight for a chance to the heavy world championship, the match was highly contested and the winner remained an unknown at all times. After a fight full of great moments Cody Rhodes was assured of victory when Damien Sandow knocked him down the ladder and picked up the briefcase in one of the most bitter endings of this fight. Eventually reality hit WWE, Damien Sandow’s passage with the briefcase was not only boring, but ended with a humiliation for the intellectual when John Cena defeated him in a combat in which Sandow had disabled one of his arms when attack it previously. Undoubtedly a nefarious winner and proof that the company got confused by betting on Damien instead of his partner Cody, who was not only much more talented, but had also been working for years to deserve the opportunity. Eventually Sandow ended up being a jester and Cody Rhodes left the company to become one of the fighters of the moment outside of WWE, the result, one more briefcase to be forgotten.

2. Baron Corbin: Money in the Bank 2017

When WWE returned to the brands division, the Money in the Bank event fell into the hands of SmackDown, for the occasion stars of Aj Styles talent, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens or Sami Zayn, curiously among all of them, the one who The less I stand out I end up being the winner of the fight. In turn of events Baron Corbin took the briefcase in one of the least worked victories of this stipulation, the lone wolf did not look at all in the fight, whose weight was borne entirely by his rivals. However, the most serious was not the opaque victory of the lone wolf, the worst came months later when Baron Corbin absurdly exchanged his briefcase with Jinder Mahal, quickly losing his chance thanks to an intervention by John Cena. It was not the time, it was not the right place, but above all, it was not the correct winner, Baron Corbin’s is the example of how in a great star fight the winner can be the worst part.

1. Brock Lesnar: Money in the Bank 2019

The first place in the list is occupied by a winner who gathers in a single victory the defects mentioned in the previous positions. In the most recent edition of Money in the Bank, WWE made one of its biggest mistakes when in the middle of a sensational fight Brock Lesnar appeared to throw overboard the efforts of all the fighters who had fought to give a great show. The end of Money in the Bank 2019 was marked as one of the worst in the history of the event and what followed was not better either, over several months, Lesnar dedicated himself to ridicule the briefcase carrying it in his appearances as if it were a music Box. As if that were not enough, the exchange of Lesnar occurred at the highest point of Seth Rollins’ reign, so his impact in making the opportunity effective was anything but positive. As one of the most awarded fighters in WWE history, Brock Lesnar’s victory will always mark the most disastrous decision in the 15-year history of this provision.

