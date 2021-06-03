The five keys to the win that places Girona one step away from the final

06/03/2021 at 5:23 PM CEST

EFE

The Girona of Francisco Rodríguez, unleashed, on Wednesday he put a foot and a half, almost two, in the final of the playoff” of promotion when they beat Almería 3-0 in the first leg of the semifinals, confirming their incredible form and leaving the tie very on track.

Montilivi’s side won thanks to early goals from Yoel Bárcenas and Yan Couto, in a magical first five minutes, and in the second act he rounded off the night with the third goal, the work of Mamadou Sylla.

1) An extraordinary streak

The Catalan team has barely lost one match of the last 15 they have played, and two of the last 19. Not only this: they have won eight of their last nine games, reaching the decisive stretch of the course in brilliant dynamics.

This Wednesday, Girona, the best team in the second round in the silver category, completed one of the best matches that are remembered in Montilivi, both for the rival team, an “almighty” Almería, according to Francisco himself, and the competition, a whole ‘playoff’ of promotion.

2) Without Stuani, but with Bárcenas, Couto and Sylla

Cristhian Stuani, the flag of a team of which he is the oldest, did not recover in time to play the game, but Girona held on to the hunger of the young. Girona finished with eight sub23s on the pitch: Arnau Martínez and Yan Couto (18), Pablo Moreno (19), Ibrahima Kébé and Ramon Terrats (20), Monchu (21) and Santi Bueno and Nahuel Bustos (22).

And the team clung, above all, to the power of the bloc and to the match signed by Yoel Bárcenas, Yan Couto and Mamadou Sylla, authors of the three goals and omnipresent. Sylla already has ten goals this season, tied with Cristhian Stuani as the top rojiblanco gunner.

Girona chained the 15th game watching the goal, with a notable contribution, in addition, to the strategy plays. This Wednesday served to release the scoreboard, with a header from Yoel at fault served masterfully by Gerard Gumbau.

3) Montilivi, an impregnable fort

Girona, in addition, linked the seventh victory in Montilivi, and he did it with the support of some 1,500 fans who vibrated in the stands. It was the first game of the course with an audience in Montilivi, and the team thanked the presence, the chants and the support of their fans, giving them an exhibition of enthusiasm.

Like Montilivi, in recent weeks Girona’s defense has also been impregnable. Juan Carlos Martín has only conceded two goals in the last nine games, and this Wednesday Almería crashed once after another against the legs of Bueno, Juanpe and Arnau, while Couto and Enric Franquesa flew down the lanes, with great depth.

4) The Almería, without answers

Rubi’s set, with more unknowns than certainties in this final stretch of the championship, was overwhelmed, suffocated by intensity and local momentum and without answers or resources before the dominance of a seamless Girona.

Almería arrived in Girona after finishing the regular league as the second best visitor and second team with the most goals (61) and with the third top scorer, Umar Sadiq (20), but on the pitch they were stripped naked by Girona and surpassed by almost every moment.

5) Girona, with its feet on the ground.

By the result, apparently on the green of Montilivi and by the dynamics of both teams, it seems that only a disaster can keep Girona away from the final, But Francisco insisted at a press conference that “you have to keep your feet on the ground” and did not want to close the semifinal.

In Girona they still remember that in the 2014-15 season, with Pablo Machín on the bench, the team won in Zaragoza 0-3 in the first leg of the semifinals and then was eliminated by losing 1-4 in Montilivi. It seems unlikely that something like this will be repeated, but in Girona they don’t want to sell the bear before hunting it.

The objective of Girona, the club that has played the playoff the most times, is very clear: to go step by step to achieve what has not been achieved in the four previous promotions: promote to First. The only promotion from Girona so far was achieved in the 2016-17 campaign directly, after a second place in the regular league.