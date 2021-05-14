The five keys to the day

05/14/2021 at 10:38 AM CEST

The thirty-sixth day of LaLiga Santander showed how the competition could end May 23. These were the keys to the penultimate day of the current campaign.

1. The leader buries the doubts

He left the Camp Nou strengthened, where he gained sensations to once again feel like a favorite for the title and he confirmed them in a great first half in the Wanda Metropolitano against Real Sociedad. He was able to go thrashing at halftime. He did it with a clear advantage, thanks to the goals of Carrasco and Correa, but his victory in the first of the three remaining finals, could not come without suffering. Always decisive Oblak with his saving saves and a tight ending that is forgotten when you see a step closer to the desired title. He has an Osasuna that does not play anything and a final chapter of pure emotion in Valladolid against a rival who will play his continuity in LaLiga Santander.

2. Zidane equals his best streak

La Liga is a matter of two thanks to Real Madrid’s 16-game unbeaten streak. Zinedine Zidane equaled the best of his records on the Madrid bench at Nuevo Los Cármenes, overcoming a drama in defense, with only two defenders from the first team in perfect condition, pulling from the quarry with the start of Miguel Gutiérrez and Marvin and finding good football more forceful. He had to respond to the pressure and the madridistas did it with personality, thrashing a Granada with important losses that for the first time in the course lost two consecutive games in their stadium. The current league champion has no choice but to win and wait. He has two high-level games left, Athletic in San Mamés and finishing with Villarreal in Alfredo di Stéfano. He will fight to the end waiting for the miracle.

3. The resignation of Barcelona

The disaster was huge and leaves marked. After winning 0-2 at halftime and with a clear superiority over Levante, Barcelona took their foot off the gas, felt like the winner of the match and ended up aggravating their bad moment at the Ciudad de Valencia. He was tied at three goals with alarming defensive weakness. After reacting to the first draw, after receiving two goals in three minutes and getting ahead on the scoreboard again, the changes by Ronald Koeman, removing Pedri and Dembélé from the field, were decisive. The step back ended up being expensive. A resignation from the League when he was the candidate with the best schedule at the end of the campaign.

4. The agony of Valladolid

Real Valladolid returned to relegation at the worst moment and with negative feelings against Villarreal. Victim of his weakness in Pucela, the second worst local LaLiga team with only 16 points in 18 games, receiving goals in all of them and, as if that were not enough, with a clear lack of punch. Sergio González’s team stars in the worst of their streaks in the worst of times. Six draws and four defeats in the last ten days. “We are not going to put the coffin in the hole,” he said before closing the championship with a visit to Real Sociedad and receiving the leader, Atlético de Madrid. The rivals are not the most conducive to leaving the danger zone, already two points from salvation.

5. Changes that resurrect

A replacement on the bench does not always work in teams that fall to the descent with bad dynamics but, it is undoubted, that for some like Alavés or Huesca it has worked. The people from Vitoria are one step away from signing their continuity in the First Division after defeating a direct duel against Elche. When Javier Calleja replaced Abelardo Fernández with the bottom team, no one thought of being able to seal the goal two days from the end.

A Huesca is not far away either, which will depend on itself after achieving the most difficult with Pacheta at the helm. A team that was sunk in the standings but never lost faith. Sandro’s goal against Athletic Club allows him to get out of relegation places, launched in his morale to aspire to sign the first tenure in the elite of Spanish football.