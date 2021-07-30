The five keys to the Conference of Presidents

In the center, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, at the meeting of the 24th Conference of Presidents, this Friday, in Salamanca. (Photo: .)

When a part of the family is upset, there is no choice but to please them. And if it can be with “good news”, the better. The President of the Government has tried to satisfy this Friday, with 3.4 million extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine and with 10,500 million euros from the European recovery fund, some of the complaints of the great autonomous family at the 24th Conference of Presidents Salamanca – the eighteenth of Sánchez’s mandate.

The Government has held the “relaxed” meeting, which lasted six hours. The Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function, Isabel Rodríguez, has spoken of “enrichment and celebration.” Moreover, he said that the Conference ended with “unanimous” applause.

The last time the regional presidents saw each other was on October 26 in a blended way in the Senate, when the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, joined in to start talking about the funds to which Brussels gave the green light. on July 16 after approving the transformation and recovery plan for Spain.

This time, according to several presidents such as the Asturian, Adrián Barbón, or the Castilian-Manchego Emiliano García-Page, the meeting has been “exceptionally correct and cordial”. Even some popular ones, like the Murcian Fernando López Miras, have celebrated seeing their counterparts.

These are the five keys to the meeting, which was also attended by King Felipe VI.

Vaccines

Sánchez wants to keep his word and calmly reach the goal of 70% of the vaccinated population before the end of August just when the fifth wave of the pandemic, one of the most virulent, is beginning to subside.

That is why, according to El País, the Ministry of Health closed this Thursday night the purchase of 3.4 million extra doses of the Pfizer formula that the Government has already made available to the communities, which Sánchez has recognized part of the good progress of the vaccination campaign.

Read more

This extra flow of vaccines will allow, according to the calculations of the President of the Government, to administer 16 million doses that will anticipate the goal of group immunity. The Government steps on the accelerator of immunization. As of this Friday, 56,186,601 doses have been administered and 26,933,847 people already have the complete schedule.

Spain has passed another milestone this Friday: two out of every three inhabitants already have at least one dose. Although restrictions and curfews have returned to be the norm in several autonomies due to the rebound in the pandemic, especially among young people.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, this Friday in Salamanca. (Photo: .)

Moreover, the issue of restrictions has slipped into the mouth of the lehendakari, Íñigo Urkullu, who has criticized the “obstacles” of the autonomies to apply the curfew or the capacity: “We continue to attend different proceedings and sentences by the various courts ”, has settled. Even the Extremaduran, Guillermo Fernández Vara, has asked the Government to decree the mandatory mask in winter.

European funds

It is not new that the communities are going to manage part of the European funds and, therefore, of the projects that will receive Community funding. Sánchez transferred in October the regional presidents who would manage more than half. But the President of the Government has put the numbers this Friday and they are 10,500 of the 19,000 million that he agreed to receive with Brussels this year.

Of course, the European mana will come to the communities based on different criteria. Already in October Sánchez made it clear what amounts would go to what: around 4,000 million for rehabilitation of buildings aimed at energy efficiency; 2,500 for the green transition of the economy; 7,000 for education, with special attention to VET and the digitization of the education system; 2,000 to boost the care economy and 600 to modernize and digitize public administrations.

And in these, the regional governments have promoted projects in housing, education, social policies, active employment or environmental policies. Once Spain receives the first remittance of euros, it will have to unblock more money every six months, depending on whether it complies (or not) with the milestones agreed with the European Commission.

The effect of advertisements on the PP

The truth is that the president’s announcements have tried to dismantle the criticisms of the popular.

Married has long doubted that Sánchez is going to execute all the money that Spain receives. And now, the Prime Minister recalls that a very important part of the management of the first 19,000 million that will arrive from Brussels is in the hands of the communities — six of them governed by the PP—.

Casado, who has also dropped by Salamanca to accompany its presidents, has not sat very well with Sánchez’s ‘billionaire’ offer despite knowing since October that the communities would manage more than half of the European pie and the projects of the recovery and transformation plan.

For this reason, some barons of the PP, such as the Galician Alberto Núñez Feijóo and the Madrid Isabel Díaz Ayuso, have limited themselves to disdain the meeting before starting as “informal” and for serving only to “applaud” Sánchez. Also, and in line with Casado’s speech, they have dedicated themselves to criticizing the alleged treatment in favor of the Executive to the Basque Country and Catalonia. The Andalusian Juanma Moreno has claimed for his community the same “bilaterality” of the State as his Basque and Catalan counterparts.

And all because the lehendakari, Íñigo Urkullu, has taken the photo in Salamanca after agreeing with Moncloa a meeting alone in the Mixed Commission of the Economic Agreement to manage new taxes. Although also because on August 2 the Bilateral Commission between the State and the Generalitat of Catalonia meets, the great absentee of the family photo. Of course, the Government has already stepped up to make it clear that it will not speak with the Government in that forum about European funds, to prevent the attack of jealousy from spreading.

The autonomous barons of the PP, however, put ‘buts’ to the funds. Murcian President Fernando López Miras has said that several presidents have shown Sánchez their “concern” because they do not know what objective criteria and requirements Moncloa will use to distribute the money from the European Union. Ayuso has influenced the same.

The announcement of the vaccines has also deactivated the PP because, as El Plural collected, only five days ago Casado referred on Twitter, in a message that is no longer available, to “chaos with vaccines.” But not only because of that, but because the Madrid Executive this month has pointed out to the central government, which it has blamed, for not supplying sufficient doses, of having had to suspend the second doses of Pfizer.

The president of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, and the president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, this Friday in Salamanca. (Photo: .)

However, even the president of Castilla y León, the popular Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, has had to admit that the news of the extra doses from Pfizer is positive. Also the Galician, Alberto Núñez-Fejióo, has thanked for the doses, although he considers them “insufficient”.

From San Millán de la Cogolla to Salamanca

Sánchez has valued Spain’s progress in the last year, since the Conference of Presidents that was held in San Millán de la Cogolla (La Rioja): “I think that we have clearly advanced and we have advanced for the better”.

The truth is that there were no vaccines then and the indicators that measure the economic health of the country could not be worse, with unemployment and ERTE adding daily registrations and closing 2020 with the largest drop in GDP (11%) since the Civil War .

If the outlook was gloomy then, this Conference of Presidents was held in the light of various data: the drop in unemployment by 110,100 people in the second quarter and the creation of 464,900 jobs between April and June; GDP growth of 19.8% year-on-year and 2.8% in the second quarter compared to the start of the year.

Criticism of Catalonia, the ‘brother’ who goes to his ball

In almost every family there is a relative who goes to his ball and who almost never appears at the big events. In the Spanish autonomous family it is Catalonia. The community chaired by Pere Aragonès (ERC) has concentrated part of the criticism of almost all regional presidents, regardless of political color.

Perhaps one of the most forceful has been the Aragonese, the socialist Javier Lambán, who has said everything with the way of referring to the president of the Generalitat: “Aragonès García”. Lambán has called the absence of Catalonia an “anomaly”. The criticisms of the socialist have also been joined by those of the Cantabrian president, Miguel Ángel Revilla, who has vehemently complained: “Asturians and Cantabrians always come, others do not come, and sometimes they receive more by not coming than by being.” The great Spanish family in action, with their friction and love.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…