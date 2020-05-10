The Spanish business fabric -99% formed by SMEs- faces one of its times of greatest uncertainty. The coronavirus It is taking thousands of companies and jobs ahead and threatens to destroy up to three million businesses if the government does not take new measures. In this context, Cepyme (Spanish Confederation of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), in collaboration with Álvarez & Marsal, have produced a practical guide to help companies face the new economic situation.

In general, they recommend act decisively, modifying the business plan and assuming the new situation. They are convinced that companies that plan their cash needs They will emerge reinforced from this crisis, they must do so based on five main points:

1. Efficient management

The entrepreneur must lead the process, acting quickly, decisively and with a defined direction. You will need to update the business plan to adapt to the new situation and make a efficient cash management and the liquidity of the company in all functional areas. In addition, it is recommended to develop an alternative scenario plan.

2. Liquidity transparency

Companies that have better visibility about their liquidity will have more time and tools to overcome the crisis. Liquidity transparency is necessary to estimate and plan the cash position before various scenarios in the form of V, U and L, with a time horizon of up to 18 months.

«No one knows what we are dealing with, so it is essential that companies have full transparency regarding their cash needs and the uses they will give them daily, weekly or monthly. The idea is to anticipate unforeseen payments, a drop in orders or any supplier stock problem, “explained Ramón de la Sota, senior director of Álvarez & Marsal.

3. Contingency plan

It is necessary to start a contingency operating plan I divide it into two areas: planning and developing the plan. The first part should include the necessary safety and health measures to protect personnel. Regarding the continuity plan, it will focus on protecting the box, the processes, the supply chain or the technology.

The employers’ association recommends that companies carry out a study of the different market dynamics, review the business plan, plan liquidity scenarios and adjust production. SMEs will also have to optimize cost structures, update payment systems and, among other things, renegotiate contracts with suppliers and third parties.

From a technological point of view, they advise optimizing collection processes, offering digital channels to clients or reinforcing cybersecurity.

4. Sources of financing

Each company must know what capacity or need for financing it has and what use they will make of it. “It is not worth over-indebting a company that we know will not be able to pay,” explained Ramón de la Sota, senior director of Álvarez & Marsal.

According to their calculations, SMEs that as of December 31 were not insolvent are eligible to obtain guarantees through ICO and additional financing. They recommend that companies that are going to apply for aid present a liquidity need plan.

Álvarez & Marsal also encourage SMEs to look for other ways of financing such as venture capital, capital increases or strategic alliances.

5. Optimize public aid

SMEs must optimize the set of public aid to which they have access. In addition to ICO lines, they must work with financial institutions to request additional aid and / or contingency loans.

In the event that they are not available, employers recommend seeking alternative sources of financing and taking additional contingency measures.