The five keys to Espanyol League champion

05/31/2021 at 11:29 AM CEST

Espanyol was proclaimed LaLiga SmartBank champion on Sunday despite its defeat against Alcorcón (1-0), a title that completes a stellar season for the Blue and Whites, who had set their promotion to the First Division as the imperative objective of the course.

1. Absolute superiority

The Blue and Whites boast, with 72.5 million euros, the highest budget in the history of Segunda. In their squad they have had footballers who have made a difference and have received permanent praise from their opponents. Espanyol has been the rival to beat.

2. First Class Gunpowder

Espanyol has finished the course with 71 goals in favor. It is inevitable to talk about the forward Raúl de Tomás, Pichichi of Second with 23 goals, although Handful (12 and Embarba (9) have also been decisive in offensive tasks. The potential above parakeets has been devastating.

3. Inexcusable demand

The coaching staff, led by Vicente Moreno, has never made excuses. Both the coaches and the players assumed that returning to LaLiga Santander on the fast track was an obligation. From the bench, any hint of relaxation has been eliminated and the mathematical ascent was achieved on May 9.

4. Continued excellence

Espanyol’s dominance throughout the season has been undeniable. The worst streak of the parakeets in this course has been a draw and two defeats in a row, something that has occurred twice this season. The usual thing has been to see the Catalans win constantly (24 victories).

5. The challenges of the future

Parakeets have been thinking about the next course for weeks. On paper, due to salary limitations and current contracts, no major changes can be made to the workforce. Everyone is clear that, despite shining in the hell of Second, they never want to go back there.