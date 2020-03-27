The coronavirus crisis has led to the Barça Board of Directors to make a decision – one more – that leaves them on the wire again in regards to their relationship with the heavyweights of the first soccer squad and regarding credibility with the club’s supporters. The temporary file that the club will host due to the pandemic contains numerous unknowns and points to be explored to try to achieve a logical explanation to the central question. Does Barcelona need to do an ERTE?

What is an ERTE?

The first thing to explain is the meaning and origin of the term ERTE. Composed with acronyms, its complete exposition derives in the Temporary Employment Regulation File, that is, a measure to alleviate the salary costs of a company, in this case the Football Club Barcelona, ​​and reduce the work of its staff, forced by confinement for combat with coronavirus. The Catalan entity temporarily suspends the contracts of its workers in a decision explained since the narrowing of the working day.

Dispute with the heavyweights

Barcelona finds a first problem, possibly the main one, in the refusal of the first team players to assume the reduction proposed by the Board of Directors, which reaches 70% of their salaries. The percentage is too high to reach an agreement whereby Bartomeu, in need of relief that would allow him to balance the entity’s accounts, continues to negotiate with a probable framework of ending up making the final decision without the approval of the Messi, Piqué, Busquets and company, something that would add a new chapter to the discrepancies between management and staff.

ERTE to employees

During the past season, the number of employees of Fútbol Club Barcelona amounted to 1,338 people, including athletes, administrators, doctors, management or facilities personnel. All of them would undergo the multiple ERTE of the club, which for the non-sports staff would entail a much smaller reduction in their emoluments and would not be retroactive as in the case of members of professional teams.

All sections involved

And is that all sections of Barça would be involved in this ERTE, since the decision was made unilaterally by the Board. In this way, the members of the soccer, basketball, handball, roller hockey and futsal teams would be affected by the temporary file for the duration of the coronavirus crisis and the state of alarm, remember, without the approval of many of them.

How much money would Barça save?

The main thing for the managers of the Barcelona Football Club is not to lose the economic direction they have had until now due to the coronavirus, and the saving of the club with the ERTE and the earning of the players’ salaries leaves figures that are less striking. Barça will try by all means that the players accept the 70% reduction in their salaries, but if they do not get it, they will take the unilateral decision to join the ERTE, which would report a total savings of over 200 million euros if the competitions do not resume before June 30.