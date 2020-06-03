A good position is the most important

Seat placement is key also for safety reasons

Avoiding back pain behind the wheel is a set of small but important behaviors that will allow the evolution of the kilometers to make as little dent in us as possible.

Let the back pain when driving it is common, especially if many kilometers are completed per day. However, there are a number of guidelines to follow to mitigate it as much as possible. They mainly have to do with our position, which to be correct must take into account certain keys. Which? The following:

To place the seat, the driver has to place the lower back at the bottom of the seat. At this time the legs should be slightly folded when any of the pedals are depressed. If the seat allows adjustment of the length of the bench, it must be placed in such a way that there is a space of two or three fingers between the inside of our knees and the beginning of the seat. The lumbar support of the seat should be just at the waist, in such a way that it supports the back in such a way that it prevents the driver’s pelvis from falling backwards. The ideal inclination of the seat is determined by the length of each person’s arms. These should be slightly folded when the driver grasps the steering wheel with both hands. It is essential to respect the recommended breaks every two hours at most on long trips. During them it is highly recommended to do stretching exercises for the back.

SAFETY ALSO COMES INTO PLAY

In addition to these tips for avoid back pain while drivingThere are a couple of other guidelines to keep in mind to ensure our safety. The first has to do with the headrest, which should be practically in contact with the head. The second refers to the seat height adjustment in those vehicles that have it. Ideally, there should be about ten centimeters of distance between our head and the ceiling.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.