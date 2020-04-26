Last Monday, Michael Jordan’s new Chicago Bulls documentary of the 1997/98 season came to light, the course in which the Illinois franchise got its last ring to date. Jordan himself was the protagonist of that championship, like that of the previous five. However, to complete the career so successful that he had, the NBA legend had to face all kinds of rivals. Here are his top five opponents:

Isiah Thomas and the “Bad Boy Pistons”

Isiah Thomas led the Detroit Pistons to achieve two of his three rings (1989 and 1990). With the “Bad Boys” he managed to block the way to the Chicago Bulls ring on several occasions, forcing changes in the coach and the squad. If they had not existed, it is likely that the Bulls dynasty would have been even greater.

The Patrick Ewing and John Starks Knicks

Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing took their college rivalry (Jordan scored the winning basket to take the 1982 NCAA title against Ewing’s team) to the NBA. Years later, the Knicks of Ewing himself and John Starks became a stone on the way to Chicago to get their rings: they faced each other in the playoffs of 91, 92, 93, 94 and 96.

Charles Barkley

Although they failed to be as big a hurdle for the Chicago Bulls as the “Bad Boys” and the Wing and Starks Knicks were, Charles Barkley’s Philadelphia 76ers had their rise along with the Illinois franchise in the early 1990s. the 80s.

Clyde Drexler

Clyde Drexler has always been the reason the Portland Trail Blazers board has given to justify his choice of Sam Bowie with the 1986 Draft pick 2, rather than selecting Michael Jordan. The Oregon team said they did not want MJ as they already owned Drexler. The player became a legend in the Blazers, where he was 10 times All Star and five times All NBA. Additionally, he won a ring in 1995 with the Houston Rockets.

The Jazz by Karl Malone and John Stockton

The Malone and Stockton Jazz went down in history as one of the best teams of all time that never managed to win the NBA ring. The blame for this was precisely the Bulls of 98 ‘, who starred alongside them in one of the best Finals that have been seen to date, the mythical winning shot of Jordan in the Sixth Game, which gave the title to those of Illinois.

