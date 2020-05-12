The Tesla Model Y has now been in production for a couple of months, and little by little we are getting to know it better; more for the American customers they have already received than for the units Tesla has provided to the press. This new electric crossover has many ballots to overcome the success of the Model 3, not in vain the market continues to have a great appetite for cars with SUV bodies, and with the Tesla sedan it has been shown that its price is not an impediment to overcome sales to other electric cars. But, what novelties does the Model Y bring to the Model 3? Any improvement?

Automobile analyst Sandy Munro has been the protagonist of numerous articles in recent weeks thanks to his painstaking analysis of the Tesla Model Y, published in numerous videos on his YouTube channel. In them he has completely gutted his last screw to get to know the car thoroughly and how it is built. Also to know how it differs from the Model 3, and how Tesla has evolved or if it is repeating the same errors.

In a recent interview, Munro was asked what he liked the most about the new Tesla Model AND, what aspects have surprised him most about the model and what have been his greatest improvements compared to Model 3 (remember that both models are closely related).

In this sense, Munro is clear: the biggest difference is in the new heat pump (which we talk about in detail in this article) and its interesting cooling system with the “Octovalve”, that increase the thermal efficiency of the system. For the American expert, it is the most important improvement.

Next, Munro values ​​the reduction of weight and the improvement in aerodynamics, two factors that will help to achieve greater autonomy with respect to equivalent engines and batteries of Model 3. However, it should be mentioned here that he has not yet carried out exhaustive tests on this, although “Believes” that it will have better aerodynamic values ​​than Model 3. It can also be said that, with equal motorization, Model Y is approximately 150 kg heavier than the saloon.

In third position it values ​​the changes in the induction motor of the front axle. Model Y’s induction motor uses aluminum instead of copper (as in Model 3), which a priori allows a simpler manufacturing process and reduces production costs. Costs that are also reduced thanks to the chassis manufacturing simplification, with fewer welds and that only in the rear subframe has gone from having 70 pieces to only 2.

Lastly, it refers to improvements in the quality of body finishes, with better adjustments between panels and fewer paint defects. An aspect in which some owners of the car do not seem to agree at all, since they are experiencing defects similar to the Model 3. Munro recognizes that they are not at the level that he would like, and that the finishes do not reach “the level of BMW or Lincoln ”, but they represent a“ great ”improvement compared to the saloon.

