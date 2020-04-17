He ValenciaLike the rest of the clubs in Spain and Europe, it is already working on planning for the next season despite the fact that this season has not yet been completed nor is it known whether it will be possible to finish. A busy summer is expected in the Mestella offices, both in terms of exits and entrances. From the sports management, now commanded by César Sánchez, they study the forward market to reinforce the offensive front.

On the table, five names in which the managers of the entity che already work. One of the options for the front is Raúl de Tomás, striker of Espanyol who scored four goals in six games after returning to Spain in the past winter market from Benfica. If the parakeet set goes down to Segunda, it will have to get rid and try to cash in on RDT, for which it paid 20 million euros a few months ago.

But there are more alternatives on the Valencian agenda. Another one of the forwards they like is Mariano Diaz, with little prominence at Real Madrid. His high salary makes the operation difficult, but he is a player who has always liked Valencia, who not only looks at the national market. Outside our borders there are three other names marked in red.

Options abroad

One of them is the Florian Thauvin, French striker for Olympique de Marseille who ends his contract in 2021 and does not want to renew with his current club. Without being a reference striker, he is a very dynamic attacker who can perform in various positions. Similar is the case of Hirving Lozano, who has not met expectations at Naples despite being the most expensive signing in its history. Precisely its price seems the main drawback to get it out of Italy.

Finally, there is the case of an old acquaintance of Spanish football, Bakambu. The former Villarreal is crazy to return to our country and finish his stage in China, which has not gone as well as he expected. Obviously, for that to happen, the very high salary he receives there should be substantially lowered.